The Sub-state tournament is on the horizon, with seeding officially set as of Wednesday morning, and the Horton Chargers played just once this week, a contest against ACCHS on Tuesday evening, with the Lady Chargers earning a win and the boys taking a loss.
Maliyah Soto led Horton with 16 points, as the Chargers jumped out to a 15-9 first quarter lead that would never falter. The offensive output was a little slower in the second quarter, but Horton still added to their lead to enter the break up 23-14. The Lady Chargers were right back at it in the third, posting an 11-3 quarter to go up by 17 entering the fourth quarter. Effingham posted their most competitive stretch in the fourth quarter, but could not close the gap as the Lady Chargers closed things out with a 47-28 win.
Marianna Randall added 12 points for Horton, with Kailea Smith contributing 7, Tatum Lockwood scoring 6, and Tommi Anne McAfee and Madelyn Bruning scoring 3 each. The Lady Chargers now sit at 14-5 with a Friday evening matchup with Oskaloosa set to cap the regular season. In an odd twist, after earning the 4th seed in their Sub-state bracket, which will take place in Horton, the Chargers will host the 5th-seeded Oskaloosa team again on Monday evening. Horton holds a 1-0 record against the Bears after picking up a 18-point win in Horton early in the season.
After earning one of their two season wins against Effingham in a back-and-forth 50-47 victory earlier in the season, the boys team was unable to grab the win on their home court on Tuesday evening, as scoring came slow for Horton in a 14-point loss. Effingham built an 8-4 first quarter lead to a 21-12 lead at the half. The Tigers continued to pace the action in the third, outscoring the Chargers 15-8 in the frame, and with that lead intact, even a 13-11 Horton turn in the fourth, the game was too far out of reach, with Horton falling 47-33.
Quinn Gamino led Horton with 10 points, followed by Dutch Keo with 9, Trey Lockwood with 8, Drake Waser with 3, Noah Isaacs with 2 and Noah Matthias with 1 point. The loss pushes the boys to 2-16 on the season and 2-13 in Northeast Kansas League action. The boys ended up with the 7th seed in their 2A Sub-state tourney, and will need to pick up an upset win over 15-6 Valley Heights to earn a game in the regional bracket that is hosted at Horton this year.
