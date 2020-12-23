The Horton Charger basketball teams were in action this week, travelling to ACCHS last Friday, then coming home to take on Pleasant Ridge on Monday night. The boys pulled out a win over the Tigers, but both squads fell to the Rams.
A pair of late free throws from Trey Lockwood, who led the team with 12 points, sealed the win for Horton on Friday night, as the boys took down the Tigers by a score of 44-42. The Lady Chargers saw luck flip the other direction earlier in the evening, as an ACCHS player tossed in a three pointer at the buzzer to knock off the visiting Horton squad, 35-34. Maliyah Soto led Horton with 14 points on the night.
The Chargers could not keep either game that close on Monday night, as the boys fell 66-34 and the girls dropped their game 34-23. The boys now sit at 1-2 on the season, while the girls are 1-3. In JV action, the Horton girls picked up a 29-21 win over the Rams, while the boys ran off a 36-25 win.
The team will now take a break for a couple weeks, but will return to action on January 5th when the Chargers host the McLouth Rams.
