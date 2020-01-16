The Christmas break seems to have come at the right time for Horton High School, as the Charger basketball teams each pushed to 2-0 since their return from the break. The Chargers knocked off Effingham a week ago, and on Tuesday night knocked off Oskaloosa to gain momentum heading into the second half of their seasons.
The boys team took a 48-41 win with some clutch shooting in the fourth quarter to improve their record to 2-5. After a winless start in December and finding themselves in an 0-5 hole, back-to-back wins are a pleasant relief and a glimpse of hope for the second half. The Chargers have one more Northeast Kansas League matchup, at home against Pleasant Ridge, before taking part in next week’s Thunder Classic tournament in Seneca.
On the girls side, the Lady Chargers followed up a 17-point win at ACCHS with a 67-49 on their home court against Oskie on Tuesday evening. While the boys have struggled with youth and inexperience this season, the senior-laden Lady Charger squad has held up well this season, pushing out to a 5-2 season record as they hope to position themselves well for postseason success. With Pleasant Ridge on tap for this week, the Lady Chargers will then host Hiawatha while the boys are away at their midseason tournament.
