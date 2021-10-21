The Horton Charger football team is still looking for a win while the volleyball team picked up its second win of the season.
Football: Hosting Wabaunsee on Friday night, the Horton Chargers picked up their seventh loss of the season in their final home contest of the regular season. The Chargers trailed 21-0 after one quarter on the way to a 49-0 losing effort. Sitting at 0-7 on the season, the Chargers will visit Troy on Friday night to try to grab their first win in four seasons. The Trojans are 3-4 on the season, and have had an up and down year, and both teams will look to build momentum in their young programs with a win to close out the regular season.
Volleyball: The Lady Chargers picked up their second win of the year in the final match of the regular season, as the girls knocked off Valley Falls on Tuesday evening. Last week, the Chargers took a 25-18, 25-21 loss to Pleasant Ridge, as well as falling 25-18, 25-12 to JCN. On Tuesday, Horton took a 25-17, 25-9 loss to McLouth, before outlasting the Valley Falls Dragons by a score of 25-18, 15-25, 25-22. The Lady Chargers now sit at 29-2 on the season. The girls will look to build on the momentum of their most recent win, as they travel to Oskaloosa on Saturday to compete in the Class 2A Sub-State tournament.
Cross Country: At last Thursday’s Northeast Kansas League meet at Jackson Heights, Trevor Ottman led the Horton boys with a 24th place finish, with Trenton Ottman not far behind in 28th. Trent Lockwood came in 32nd, Cooper Wischropp took 35th, Gannon Becker finished 38th, Jesse McGinnes ran 44th, and Gunner Smith came in 46th. The boys finished 7th overall in the meet as a team. For the Lady Chargers, Maliyah Soto came in 15th overall, and Malinda Crismas took 2nd in the junior varsity leg of the meet. The Chargers will run on Saturday at the Tallgrass National Prairie Reserve near Cottonwood Falls for the Class 2A Regional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.