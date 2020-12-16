After struggling to get on the court this season, Monday night got things back to normal, as the Horton Chargers opened play against JCN.
The girls picked up a win last week against Valley Falls, but for the boys, this was their first action of the year. It was a sigh of relief having both teams out on the floor, but the visitors did not let the relief linger, as they handed Horton a pair of losses.
The Lady Chargers clawed their way back into the game despite an early deficit, trailing 10-6 at the first quarter, 20-16 at half, and 32-25 heading into the fourth quarter. Horton nearly pulled off the comeback, but the JCN crew had just enough to escape with the 42-41 win. Maliyah Soto led the Chargers with 21 points, including 4 three pointers, while Tommy-Anne McAfee pitched in 9 points to help the cause.
The boys had less luck with their visiting counterparts, as they fell well behind early on and could not overcome the waves of JCN scoring on their way to a 59-21 loss. Ethan Miller and Dutch Keo led Horton with 6 points apiece and Layne Mottin added 5.
The Chargers will keep things going inside the Northeast Kansas League on Friday night as they travel to Effingham to take on ACCHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.