After a week off, the Lady Chargers played ACCHS and Jackson Heights in a dual on Tuesday evening. The Chargers fell 25-14 to the Tigers. In the second match of the night, the Cobras bested Horton by a score of 25-10, 25-20. The Lady Chargers are now 0-22 on the year, with a quad at Valley Falls set for Thursday and the Atchison Invite due up for Saturday.
At the Horton Invitational cross country meet on Thursday, Trevor Ottman led the boys team with a 40th place finish, followed by Gunner Smith in 43rd, Gannon Becker in 60th, Cooper Wischropp in 62nd and Trenton Ottman in 68th. Maggie Heinen ran 21st for the girls, with Maliyah Soto coming in 23rd, Julia Lehew in 52nd and Arewn Rush in 59th.
On the gridiron, the Chargers faced another stiff test in the 3-1 Central Heights Vikings. Horton could not find their footing in the contest, as the Vikings scored early and often to keep the Chargers off balance on their way to a 56-0 win that pushed Horton to 0-5 on the year, with another tough matchup with Centralia scheduled for Friday night.
