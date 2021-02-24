It has been a busy week of basketball for the Horton Chargers, as the boys team packed in four games over the past seven days, while the girls played a trio of games of their own. The Chargers did not have to travel far, as they hosted all seven games, but the teams struggled to find much success, dropping all five games before Tuesday night, when the home team swept the visiting Oskaloosa Bears.
The boys started things off last Thursday, hosting Valley Falls. The Dragon defense was too much for the Horton squad, keeping the Chargers at bay in the 67-21 win. The girls got back into the action on Friday as Maur Hill-Mount Academy came to town. After the Lady Chargers grabbed a 1-point win on the Ravens’ court earlier in the season, it was the Mount Academy squad earning the tight 35-33 win at Horton. The boys found themselves in a hole early and could not climb out, falling 70-47. Next up was Effingham on Monday night, as the Lady Chargers ran into a tough ACCHS squad that ran out to a 65-35 win, while the boys took the 52-35 loss to the Tigers. Tuesday night, in the final home game of the season, the Chargers hosted the Oskaloosa Bears and came away with a pair of wins. The boys pulled off a 49-43 win, and the Lady Chargers grabbed a 63-57 victory.
The Chargers now sit at 2-14, while the Lady Chargers saw their record move to 6-10 on the year. Both squads will travel to McLouth on Friday to finish out the regular season.
