The Charger teams wrapping up the season.
Football: The Horton football team traveled to Troy on Friday night, playing the Trojans tough, but ultimately falling 46-21. The Charger’s 21 points were the most the team has scored since their 2019 contest with Troy, in which they scored 24. The Chargers will travel to Lyndon for their final game of the season on Friday night. Horton faced the Tigers in their season finale a year ago, as well, falling 57-6. Increased numbers and some encouraging efforts in recent weeks have hopes that things are heading in the right direction, and the Chargers certainly appear to be an improving program, as they look to break their losing streak that now extends over four seasons.
Volleyball: The Lady Charger volleyball squad wrapped up their season this weekend, competing in the Class 2A Sub-State tournament at Oskaloosa High School. The Chargers battled the 3-31 Riverside Cyclones in a play-in game to reach the regular bracket, but could not pull off the win, as the girls fell 25-9, 25-9. The loss ends the Horton season at a record of 2-29. The Lady Chargers shown improvement throughout the season, and there is optimism that next season will be a step forward for the Horton program.
Cross Country: Horton’s cross country team also completed their season on Saturday at the 2A Regional at Cottonwood Falls. Trevor Ottman finished 16th for the boys, with Cooper Wischropp in 34th and Trenton Ottman in 25th, Jesse McCartney in 54th, Gannon Becker in 59th, Trent Lockwood in 62nd and Gunner Smith in 64th. The Horton boys finished 8th as a team. Maliyah Soto took 22nd for the Lady Chargers, and Malinda Crismas competed, but did not record a finishing time. Trevor Ottman and Soto are the team’s seniors, whose leadership will be missed next season as the Charger program continues to grow.
