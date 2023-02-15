For a team that has the best player in the league and all-time great head coach, the Kansas City Chiefs faced more than their fair share of doubters this season, but with a late Harrison Butker field goal, sent their critics packing on Sunday night, as the the Chiefs would claim their second Lombardi Trophy in four seasons with a 38-35 Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

After last season's mysterious collapse in the AFC Championship game a season ago, it was clear that there were some things the team needed to address in the offseason.  In their typically-atypical way, the Chiefs took their own path to re-writing their roster.  Trading away the team's All-Pro wide receiver and most explosive player, in Tyreek Hill, and scrapping the comfort of familiarity in their secondary by letting Tyrann Mathieu and Charvarius Ward walk, the Chiefs entered the preseason with a rookie-heavy secondary and a cadre of new, if a bit underwhelming, wide receivers.  As the rest of the AFC West stocked up on pass rushers and big names, the world was scratching its head as it watched the Chiefs taking an entirely different path.

