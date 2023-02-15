For a team that has the best player in the league and all-time great head coach, the Kansas City Chiefs faced more than their fair share of doubters this season, but with a late Harrison Butker field goal, sent their critics packing on Sunday night, as the the Chiefs would claim their second Lombardi Trophy in four seasons with a 38-35 Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
After last season's mysterious collapse in the AFC Championship game a season ago, it was clear that there were some things the team needed to address in the offseason. In their typically-atypical way, the Chiefs took their own path to re-writing their roster. Trading away the team's All-Pro wide receiver and most explosive player, in Tyreek Hill, and scrapping the comfort of familiarity in their secondary by letting Tyrann Mathieu and Charvarius Ward walk, the Chiefs entered the preseason with a rookie-heavy secondary and a cadre of new, if a bit underwhelming, wide receivers. As the rest of the AFC West stocked up on pass rushers and big names, the world was scratching its head as it watched the Chiefs taking an entirely different path.
Picked to miss the playoffs and to break their streak of AFC West dominance, the Chiefs were almost an afterthought before the season. This would be the year of Josh Allen, or Joe Burrow, or Justin Herbert. The league had caught up to the Chiefs, and according to the majority of the national media, they just let it happen. Then the season started. And it was the same old Chiefs. And Patrick Mahomes was still Patrick Mahomes. And despite working their way through the season as one of the best teams in the league, and despite Mahomes spinning out one of the best seasons in NFL history, once the playoffs rolled around, it was the same old story--Burrow or Allen would own the Chiefs in the playoffs on their way to the top of the mountain.
But that was not the narrative, as Kansas City dispatched the Jacksonville Jaguars, and with Mahomes hobbling on an ankle sprain, the Chiefs then made a statement against Cincinnati in the AFC title game. And yet, just two weeks after Mahomes reminding the world of just who he was, and days after securing his second MVP award, it was now the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts who would be anointed. Once again, the Chiefs changed the story.
After an up and down first half, Kansas City put on a clinic in the second half, dicing up the league's most dominant defense in one of the finest displays of coaching acumen in Super Bowl history. And in the 4th quarter, when the going gets tough, the Eagles folded and the Chiefs punched through the winning points with big plays, heady decision making and an MVP quarterback. There were too many moments to mention, and too many players to single out, but in the end, it was Mahomes, Kelce, a heavy helping of rookies, castoffs and forgotten men, guided by Coach Andy Reid, standing under clouds of red and gold confetti, hoisting the league's most coveted trophy.
This was a season of transformation of legacies. Mahomes burned through the league, garnering awards and statistics that other all-time quarterbacks could only dream of in their entire careers. Kelce solidified his place amongst the great tight ends of history, and staked his claim for the top spot. Reid proved his method with Mahomes, changing the lens through which we have to look at his pre-Mahomes years. And Chiefs GM Brett Veach, over the past two seasons, has mined the draft to create a young roster full of upside and now championship experience with a few questions, but very few true weak spots.
Now the conversation of dynasty truly begins. A little over a year ago, it looked like the Chiefs might be a team that was good all the time, great often and world beaters every great once in a while. Kansas City cleared up the picture this season, though, playing angry, playing motivated and playing at the highest level--the road to the Super Bowl runs through Arrowhead Stadium and the Kansas City Chiefs--this year, next year, and for the foreseeable future.
