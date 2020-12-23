There was a lot of positive and a lot of negative to take away from Sunday’s Chiefs win over the New Orleans Saints. The team moved to 13-1 with just two games left in the season, and with a Steelers loss, that puts Kansas City well on their way to the first overall seed in the AFC and the conference’s lone bye. The Chiefs were also dealing with injuries along the offensive line heading into the game, and were dealt a blow late in the game when Clyde Edwards-Helaire went down with a nasty looking injury.
On the plus side, the offense continues to prove that it can roll despite pretty much anything going on around it. As long as Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill take the field with Patrick Mahomes, good things are going to happen in KC. Mahomes was hit and hurried time and again, but navigated his way around it, leading the team to victory.
The defense was another mark in the plus category this week. It was not a perfect game by any measure, but players continued to make plays. How much of the success they had was derived from an absent Michael Thomas and a clearly rusty Drew Brees is hard to say, but star-in-the-making corner L’Jarius Sneed had a whale of a game with a sack, an interception and had a hand in a few other key plays. Likewise the interior of the defense handled the Saints’ running game well, and the entire secondary stayed glued to their coverages.
The Edwards-Helaire injury calls a lot of things into question. It’s a little early, but signs right now are pointing to the rookie running back returning for the postseason. But that’s hardly a lock, which means the team now fully moves to Le’Veon Bell mode, and you would expect to see a lot of Darrell Williams, as well, with some Darwin Thompson mixed in. The question then becomes, is that enough? Bell has looked good, but has clearly lost a step from his prime, and Williams and Thompson are role players that will have to stretch outside their niches to contribute what the team needs. If CEH cannot return for the playoff run, the Chiefs may struggle to close out games. Further, it makes you question how much the team should risk getting rusty by sitting players the next two weeks to avoid injury.
I have a few players lined up in the negative column after this game, as well. Ben Niemann simply cannot physically hang with more athletic players late in games, and could cost the team in the playoffs. That said, Willie Gay started the game in that position and was supposed to be a more impactful player than he has been—so Niemann’s failures fall partially to Gay, as well. DeMarcus Robinson is another sore spot. His fumble out of the end zone and repeated poor ball handling and poor decision making are wearing thin. It’s time for Robinson to find the bench. But yet again, where was the team’s regular punt returner, Mecole Hardman, on the play in question? By all appearances, he was yanked out of the game after blowing up on Offensive Coordinator Eric Bienemy. And on the field, Hardman has struggled with drops, too, but his saving grace is that he continues to make one or two crucial plays a game—so maybe he’s growing.
All that said, the Chiefs picked up a nice 32-29 win over what looked like one of the best team’s in the league. Despite KC beating a slew of top ranked defenses and potential playoff and Super Bowl contenders, the most important stretch lies ahead, and maybe the most intriguing match up (Aaron Rodgers and the Packers), can only happen in the Super Bowl. We are at the point of the season where things are a little boring for Chiefs fans, but the rest of the league is really ramping up. A lot of teams are fighting for playoff positioning and spots, so kick back and enjoy a lot of great football this holiday weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.