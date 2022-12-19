Anywhere you look, you will see this week at that there is something wrong with the Chiefs, but you will also see that the team is 11-3 and moved into sole possession of longest active streak of division championships in all of the major professional sports.  Kansas City is not a perfect team, and their issues along the offensive line, deficit of turnovers and shaky defense have been well-documented, but they are also tied for the best record in the AFC, have consistently dominated their division for the better part of a decade, and most days, they have a tendency to put together the right plays at the right times to continue putting notches in the win column.

So what are the Chiefs at this point in the season?  A very popular argument, which will continue to grow in coming weeks if Kansas City does not start putting away lesser opponents with a little more vigor, is that the Chiefs are a paper tiger heading into the playoffs.  After all, the squad has struggled mightily to put away two of the worst teams in the league over the past two weeks, and are 0-2 on the season against the Bills and Bengals--the two primary contenders for the AFC's spot in the Super Bowl.  With a struggling line and a defense that looked better early in the season, with a slew of young players that may be hitting a wall as the professional season stretches beyond what they have experience, there is certainly an argument to be made that KC is setting up to be a major feather in the cap of another AFC team early in the postseason.

