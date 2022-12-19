Anywhere you look, you will see this week at that there is something wrong with the Chiefs, but you will also see that the team is 11-3 and moved into sole possession of longest active streak of division championships in all of the major professional sports. Kansas City is not a perfect team, and their issues along the offensive line, deficit of turnovers and shaky defense have been well-documented, but they are also tied for the best record in the AFC, have consistently dominated their division for the better part of a decade, and most days, they have a tendency to put together the right plays at the right times to continue putting notches in the win column.
So what are the Chiefs at this point in the season? A very popular argument, which will continue to grow in coming weeks if Kansas City does not start putting away lesser opponents with a little more vigor, is that the Chiefs are a paper tiger heading into the playoffs. After all, the squad has struggled mightily to put away two of the worst teams in the league over the past two weeks, and are 0-2 on the season against the Bills and Bengals--the two primary contenders for the AFC's spot in the Super Bowl. With a struggling line and a defense that looked better early in the season, with a slew of young players that may be hitting a wall as the professional season stretches beyond what they have experience, there is certainly an argument to be made that KC is setting up to be a major feather in the cap of another AFC team early in the postseason.
But that's also not the only explanation for the team's recent struggles. When you look at 7-straight AFC West titles, that also means this team is an experienced playoff unit. Patrick Mahomes has never even been close to missing the playoffs, Andy Reid is an extremely experienced hand in the postseason, and the Chiefs are always a threat to go all the way. At the same time, there have been inconsistent--and downright abysmal--stretches in each of the team's best seasons. There is something to be said for the theory that Kansas City is beginning to resemble the Patriots in their heyday--a team that understands what the regular season is, and has another gear in the playoffs.
In the end, Mahomes finished with another 300-yard, 2 passing touchdown day, and tacked on a rushing touchdown, as well, while Jerrick McKinnon rang up over 100 yards and scored twice to lead the running game, which finished with over 5-yards per carry, and the defense turned over the Texans in the biggest possession of the game. There are just too many positives to get too far down on the team. The Chiefs are typically much better this time of year, but there is still plenty of time left for Kansas City to hit its stride before the postseason kicks off in mid-January.
