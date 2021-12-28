The Kansas City Chiefs hit a new high-water mark on Sunday, as the team beat down the Pittsburgh Steelers to secure their sixth-consecutive AFC West Division title. It is the longest such streak in franchise history, and came with the kicker of being the first AFC squad to secure a playoff bid this season.
Sunday’s win over Pittsburgh was an efficient and complete team effort—more impressive given the Covid-related absence of several players, most notably All-World tight end Travis Kelce. The offense moved up and down the field, with Patrick Mahomes getting the ball out quick when necessary, but protected well by an offensive line that is starting to click at the right time. With Kelce out, it was Byron Pringle who stepped forward for Kansas City, having a career game and establishing a solid connection with Mahomes that has been lacking at times this season. The good work the quarterback and receiver put in this week could pay dividends during the push through the playoffs should Mahomes need a reliable set of hands to step up.
The defense had a solid game, as well, keeping the Steelers off the board for the entirety of the first half, and not giving up more than a field goal until junk time. Chris Jones returned from his time in Covid protocols, and while he was not his usual dominant self, did show signs that he is rounding back into form. The secondary continued to shine, as well, with Charvarious Ward picking off an early pass, Tyran Mathieu grabbing a fumble recovery and L’Jarius Sneed popping people all over the field. Mathieu leaving the game late with an injury seemed to be more precautionary in nature than anything serious, but it is something to keep an eye on.
Speaking of injuries, we will find out this week what exactly is ailing starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but it does not seem like a good situation. During the game, it was announced as a collarbone injury, but Coach Andy Reid called it a shoulder injury, so we cannot be completely sure until the team announces it later this week. Regardless, it has the feel of an injury that could derail Helaire for the playoffs. That said, Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore have been very solid during the late-season run, and while Helaire offers some skills that the other two do not possess, I think the Mathieu injury would be a bigger problem if he is out for any significant amount of time.
Around the league, the Chargers lost to the Texans, allowing the Chiefs to lock up the division a little earlier with their win, while the Bills knocked off the Patriots, giving Kansas City a little cushion for the 1-seed in that race. The Titans continue to haunt the Chiefs from just a game back while holding the tiebreaker and not featuring the most difficult pair of games over the season’s final two weeks. Tennessee slithered into a win against the up-and-down 49ers this week, leaving a home contest against the hot, but not incredibly talented, Miami Dolphins and an away slate with the abysmal Texans. Kansas City’s next opponent, the Bengals, put on an absolutely laser light show against the Ravens this week and look as dangerous as they ever having heading into this weekend’s match up in Cincy.
If the Chiefs want to hold onto the 1-seed that they are currently in sole possession of, the team probably needs to win out, with Cincy and Denver still on the schedule. KC is, right now, the hottest team in the NFL, and they have been for quite some time, so maybe they don’t need the bye week and home field advantage throughout, but you always have to question when the tough times will return, so it never hurts to have that advantage in their back pocket. Despite the Bengal’s impressive win this week, even the best teams have struggled when trying to square up to Kansas City in recent days, so I look forward to this week being another of the Chiefs reminding all of us exactly who they are.
