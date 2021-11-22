Make no mistake that Sunday afternoon’s 19-9 win over the 7-2 Dallas Cowboys meant something to the Kansas City Chiefs. Yes, last week’s destruction of the Las Vegas Raiders might have felt a little more impressive, as the team hit on all cylinders, with the offense reminding us all exactly why this is the scariest team in the NFL, but this Sunday’s game was Kansas City’s opportunity to prove that they are still among the league’s elite, and they cashed in with a dominant defensive performance and an impressive win over a Cowboy team that has been one of the top teams in the league all season.
The Kansas City defense was the absolute star of the night, completely embarrassing a great offense in the process. The Chiefs’ progression from a historically-bad defense to one capable of being the best in the league in spurts has been nothing less than miraculous. Of course, we all knew the defense would get better when Chris Jones moved back inside, and the addition of Melvin Ingram allowed that to happen. I also think we could have predicted that Frank Clark would eventually play better than he has been, but the combination of Jones being absolutely dominant and Clark returning to the form that enticed the team to trade for him, along with the progression of Willie Gay and Nick Bolton, has completely turned this unit around.
The massive improvements up front have also paid dividends on the back end, as the secondary is no longer having to chase receivers for five or six seconds. The result has been astounding, as L’Jarius Sneed once again looks like one of the premier young defensive backs in the league and Charvarius Ward can get back to playing the physical brand of ball he prefers on the outside, while Rashad Fenton is stepping into his increased role and shining. Fenton’s injury status is a major concern heading into this week, as he suffered a knee injury tackling Ezekiel Elliot.
This was another week that the offense showed a bunch of signs of breaking out, but never could quite find a rhythm. Patrick Mahomes had a solid game, but still struggled to take open targets underneath as he held out for bigger plays down field that never materialized. Clyde Edwards-Helaire looked great in his return from injury, but the receiving group struggled with drops, yet again, including one pass that bounced off of Travis Kelce for an interception. That will need to improve as the year continues, but with the Raiders game as a reminder, we all know that a breakout could be just a play or two away at any given point.
Looking ahead, it feels strange to say that Kansas City has gone from a team on the outside of the playoff picture to a group that stands an outstanding chance to make a serious run at one of the top seeds in the AFC. Granted, as of this moment, no team on the Chiefs’ schedule has less than a .500 record, but that also includes two games against the Broncos and another match up with the Raiders, which are two teams on the decline, but the rest of the elite teams in the AFC are struggling the way Kansas City did in the early going, and at this point, it’s hard to say that Kansas City should not win each of their remaining contests.
The Chiefs are on their bye this weekend, so it will be interesting to sit back and watch what happens around the league as KC gets a mental and physical break. Look for Kansas City to throw out a statement game next week as they return from the bye against AFC West rival Denver, where the defense should shine and the offense will have the opportunity to throw down a big game.
