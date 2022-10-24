Sunday’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers ended with the teams feeling very different about themselves. A week after dropping a game to the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs continued to build on recent positives and even made some new adjustments that brought the team to life, while the 49ers came out firing their best shot, only to be left in the rearview mirror in a hurry. Kansas City is now 5-2 on the year, with a bye week giving the team a chance to rest and heal up from a rough opening schedule.

The offense looked as good as it has all year, as Patrick Mahomes went off for 338 yards and a pair of touchdowns. For back-to-back weeks, the Chiefs finished with a pair of 100-yard receivers, and came within 2-yards of a third. The running game played an effective role in the win, with all four of the team’s runners averaging at least 5-yards per carry. The line even had their best game in recent weeks, cutting their pressure rate significantly in this game.

