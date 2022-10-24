Sunday’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers ended with the teams feeling very different about themselves. A week after dropping a game to the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs continued to build on recent positives and even made some new adjustments that brought the team to life, while the 49ers came out firing their best shot, only to be left in the rearview mirror in a hurry. Kansas City is now 5-2 on the year, with a bye week giving the team a chance to rest and heal up from a rough opening schedule.
The offense looked as good as it has all year, as Patrick Mahomes went off for 338 yards and a pair of touchdowns. For back-to-back weeks, the Chiefs finished with a pair of 100-yard receivers, and came within 2-yards of a third. The running game played an effective role in the win, with all four of the team’s runners averaging at least 5-yards per carry. The line even had their best game in recent weeks, cutting their pressure rate significantly in this game.
On the receiving side, it does appear that the team’s new wide receivers are starting to get on the same page with Mahomes, which is a scary sight for the rest of the league. Travis Kelce continues his dominance and was a penalty and a drop away from tying the all-time record for 100-yard games for a tight end. Marquez Valdes-Scantling looked like a real threat, while JuJu Smith-Schuster looks like a guys that the Chiefs need to think about extending as soon as possible. Mecole Hardman may not have had many yards, but found the end zone three times. The coaches don’t seem to know quite what to do with Skyy Moore, or where he fits in, but the rest of the group is getting more and more dangerous every week.
Factoring in Hardman, as well as the running backs and the line play, I think the most promising sign from this game is that the coaching staff made effective adjustments to what was happening on the field, which has, at times, been a blind spot for this staff. The Chiefs even seemed to address some weaknesses in their attack prior to the game. The way the Chiefs handled Nick Bosa, and the 49er pass rush in general, showed a willingness to acknowledge problems along the line, as the coaching staff had backs and tight ends chipping edge rushers, plays that tempted and punished aggression and even plays that completely took San Francisco’s best defenders completely out of the equation. This was the best I’ve seen Andy Reid in years, and that is something to get excited about.
The entire team did start very slowly, which is a growing concern, as it was the second straight poor start. What we saw both weeks is that the team is still more than capable of bouncing back against any level of competition, depending on two things—special teams and the defense. This week, special teams let the squad down, but the defense responded to a slow start of their own to make big plays when it mattered most. Joshua Williams saw a bit of redemption, picking off a pass at the goal line after Moore lost a punt right before the half. The rest of the defense stepped up as the game went on, creating turnovers, a safety and numerous stops and pressures to keep the 49ers at bay.
I think what we saw this weekend was the best team performance of the year, and it was a blast to watch. The Chiefs are easily the most watchable team in the league, and when they have things rolling, are impossible to take your eyes off of. There will be ups and downs throughout the remainder of the schedule, and I’m sure there will be a loss or two that seem to come out of nowhere, but if the team keeps growing the way it is, this year’s playoffs are going to be amazing.
