Sunday’s season opener for the Kansas City Chiefs was on its way to becoming an absolute party, as the team came out on fire and ripped through the Arizona Cardinals on their home turf, but while the day ended with a definite level of success, the injuries that piled up throughout the game left Kansas City with lingering questions despite the 44-21 win.
Patrick Mahomes was the toast of the league after going 30 of 39 for 360 yards and 5 touchdowns, and the offense was the true headliner, as they answered the questions that plagued the team over the offseason. The narrative this summer in the national media was that the Chiefs and Mahomes would struggle mightily without the traded Tyreek Hill. Mahomes and his new cadre of targets—along with longtime favorite Travis Kelce—showed that, at least after one game, a better unit can be more efficient and more dangerous than one superstar with a weaker supporting cast.
Mahomes completed passes to 9 different receivers, with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kelce were Mahomes’ prime targets, and the running game even showed significant improvement, as all three of the team’s active running backs averaged over 5 yards per carry. The defense was another bright point, as the young group held the Cardinals to 282 total yards and just 18 first downs. Mainstays Nick Bolton and L’Jarius Sneed led the team, but the rookies had success of their own, never looking outmatched or unprepared in the moment.
But then the injuries started to pile up, and the energy soured a bit, with a short turnaround leading up to Thursday’s match up with AFC West foe, the Los Angeles Chargers, looming. The team’s top draft pick this season, Trent McDuffie, went down with a hamstring injury and Harrison Butker, one of the best kickers in the NFL slipped on a kickoff, which caused immediate swelling. Coach Andy Reid publicly criticized the field conditions, stating that both of those injuries were caused by re-sodding that resulted in a loose field. The team also saw guard Trey Smith go down with an ankle injury, training camp standout Justin Watson leave with a chest injury and Mahomes bang up his left wrist. On Tuesday, the team listed quite a few players on their injury report, with all but Smith (limited) and Butker (did not participate) practicing in full. And then of course, there is McDuffie, who was put on the Injured Reserve list, and will miss at least 4 games. With McDuffie out, the biggest question this week will be Butker. The team brought in at least one kicker for tryouts early this week, which does not seem to indicate the team plans to have him this week.
Just a little further west, the Chargers were dispatching the Las Vegas Raiders in L.A. by a score of 24-19. The Chargers scored early and hung on late, and will have a few key players potentially missing, as well. L.A. quarterback Justin Herbert is in this third year, and is starting to garner serious attention as one of the better signal callers in the league. He has won in both of his trips to Kansas City so far in his career, and will look to earn respect on the same level as Mahomes this season. With a loaded roster on each sideline, on top of a short week and injury concerns for both sides, Thursday night at Arrowhead could be a crazy night as the Chiefs and Chargers compete for the early AFC West lead.
