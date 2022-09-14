Adam Clay

By Adam Clay

From the Cheap Seats

Sunday’s season opener for the Kansas City Chiefs was on its way to becoming an absolute party, as the team came out on fire and ripped through the Arizona Cardinals on their home turf, but while the day ended with a definite level of success, the injuries that piled up throughout the game left Kansas City with lingering questions despite the 44-21 win.

Patrick Mahomes was the toast of the league after going 30 of 39 for 360 yards and 5 touchdowns, and the offense was the true headliner, as they answered the questions that plagued the team over the offseason. The narrative this summer in the national media was that the Chiefs and Mahomes would struggle mightily without the traded Tyreek Hill. Mahomes and his new cadre of targets—along with longtime favorite Travis Kelce—showed that, at least after one game, a better unit can be more efficient and more dangerous than one superstar with a weaker supporting cast.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.