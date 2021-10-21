The old saying that winning fixes everything at separate points holds and does not hold for the Kansas City Chiefs. After spending the last few weeks floating under .500, the Chiefs got back in the win column and back to the break even mark with a 31-13 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon. While avoiding the stigma of a losing record feels good, the Chiefs are still a very flawed football team that is searching for consistency.
Sunday was the first sign the team has made of adjusting to the defensive failures of the early season. Juan Thornhill played all 59 snaps, while Daniel Sorenson saw the field for only 19, in a sign that the coaching staff may be finally seeing the true picture of Sorenson’s physical limitations. The game also saw Derrick Nnadi getting more snaps than Jaran Reed, which is a good sign that the team is starting to favor production over the unwillingness to swallow a blown contract. Rashad Fenton also got back on the field, and played every snap at cornerback, which is another good sign that the team is valuing quality of play over draft position.
Those changes, as well as Frank Clark getting back up to speed a bit, showed some promising signs. Getting Chris Jones back—assuming he is moved back into the interior of the defensive line where he actually impacts the game in a positive way—would be the next major spike in play the team could see, though it remains to be seen if Jones or Charvarious Ward will return this week. That said, let’s keep in mind that Sunday’s good looking game was against an offense with limited talent and a backup quarterback. You have to start somewhere, and I am holding out hope that the Chiefs will slowly improve on the defensive side as the season goes along, but I’m not going to take too much away from how they played against one of the worst offenses in the league.
The same could be said for the offense. Three quarters of Sunday’s game looked like a really good offense on the field, but the second quarter was an absolute stinker, and keeps the team’s troubles clearly in focus. The offense drove the ball with relative ease on their first and second possession of the game, but as soon as the clock switched over to the second quarter, the team could not block, catch or throw, as the turnover troubles roared back and bit the Chiefs, taking a promising opening to the game and turning it into a halftime deficit. After his second interception of the day—a horrendous desperation toss straight into the air without a grip on the ball—Patrick Mahomes is reported to have told Andy Reid that the team will get things right. And they did—the Chiefs took a 13-10 deficit and put up 21 points in the second half, while holding the Football Team scoreless.
The question, the, becomes whether the offense has fixed its problems. Tyreek Hill, who had a ball bounce off his hands for an interception for the second consecutive week, lit up the second half, but if you watch the tape, he is clearly having trouble catching the ball with his hands this season. Hill is a bonafide star in the NFL and one of the lynch pins this team counts on to spark its elite offense—the team cannot afford this type of regression. Travis Kelce had a pretty good day of his own, but struggled with what looked to be a hand injury on and off throughout the game, and also looked slow.
The roster took a hit, as well, as up and coming young tight end Jody Fortson, fresh off of making a highlight reel catch over a defender, collapsed on the field with what early signs are pointing to as a ruptured Achilles tendon. Fortson may have been just escaped final cuts as a training camp favorite, but he had already established himself as the number two tight end and has been productive. In now way, shape or form can this team afford to lose a potential impact player like Fortson was shaping up to be—sad moment for Fortson and for the team.
So yes, the Chiefs are still a team that can beat bad teams. I don’t know many people who doubted that going into this one, but I suppose it is reassuring, at least. The test will come this weekend, as Kansas City travels to Nashville to take on the Titans. Derrick Henry has been, once again, running roughshod over the NFL this season, and with the tough time the Chiefs have had stopping the run this season, keep an eye on this game to see just how far the team has come. Beating a quality opponent would go a long way toward building momentum and truly righting the ship—so let’s hope this week is that big step we’ve all been waiting for.
