The NFL Draft opens on Thursday evening, with the first round set for Thursday, rounds two and three on Friday, and the fourth through the seventh round on tap for Saturday. For the Kansas City Chiefs, who have a slew of picks in the top four rounds and twelve picks overall, as well as the need for depth across the board, the options available to them range from one end of the spectrum to the other.
With the wide array of paths the team could follow, a mock draft seems a little crazy, so we’ll just take a look at where the Chiefs could end up. Almost no one believes that the Chiefs and ultra-aggressive General Manager Brett Veach will pick at all of the slots they currently in. That said, Veach has been habitual in his tendency to trade up regularly, and at any point in the draft he is a candidate to pull the trigger by packaging picks and moving up to get a target. There is some value in trading down and stockpiling picks, especially with the way the team needs to build a cheap, young roster around Patrick Mahomes. However Veach has never traded back in any significant way during his tenure. There is a good chance that this could be the year, but that clearly isn’t his M.O.
So where will the team go with its early picks? The most popular opinion out there seems to be that Kansas City stays put with both of its first round picks, taking a wide receiver and an edge rusher with the 29th and 30th picks. Another idea is that Veach packages one of the first round picks with a second or a third to move up to get a top end wide receiver. The Chiefs have never seemed to be slaves to positional need, and the team’s needs run deep right now, so it’s a little baffling to guess what they will do.
The fact is, they are not getting one of the top edge rushers, wide receivers, or corners in the draft. Even packaging what they have, there is extremely low likelihood that they would be able to move to the very top of the draft to get a premier player. How they look at their first round may come down to how the draft falls ahead of them and how they value the players on their own board. If the Chiefs believe the draft class is as strong as it’s purported to be in the second through fourth rounds, this might actually be Veach’s best chance to trade back and amass picks for the rounds where he has had his most success.
I think the most likely scenario has the team moving either up a bit or down a bit with either of their first picks, drafting the best player on their board with the other, and picking a little more heavily toward specific positions that the team needs to fill. If they leverage a first rounder into an additional second, I could even see them taking a pair of wide outs with two of their three picks.
In the end, I don’t know what the team will do with its picks, but I would guess that with twelve picks, we will see one offensive lineman, a tight end, three or four defensive backs, two wide receivers, a pair of defensive tackles, a linebacker and a running back. I won’t begin to guess in what order, though I’ll go way out on a pretty obvious limb to say that the team is highly unlikely to select a running back in the first round. This should be a fun one, and if you are a fan of the draft and a fan of the Chiefs, this could be the most entertaining draft process in our lifetimes, so sit back and enjoy.
