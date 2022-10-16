Sunday afternoon did not go the way Kansas City would prefer, but when the Chiefs and Bills met at Arrowhead, it was clear that the two best teams in the league were on the field and both teams rose to the challenge. The Chiefs made a few more mistakes than the Bills, leaving Buffalo with the 24-20 win.
Both defenses had solid afternoons, which was a different story than the last few times these teams have played. While neither would admit it, both of these teams made adjustments in the offseason specifically to address this game and the one that will likely follow in the playoffs. The Bills went out and improved their pass rush, which made a clear difference in this game, while the Chiefs attempted to get younger and faster across the secondary. Kansas City’s defense has looked better this year, but with injuries and inexperience playing against them, the Bills’ Josh Allen was able to pick on young defensive backs at big moments in the game.
On the other side, Patrick Mahomes and the offense had their moments, and looked great in stretches, but Buffalo was able to get to Mahomes a little too often, and it was Mahomes, not Allen, who pressed a little too much, leading to turnovers. A few penalties and a few missed opportunities were the difference in this game, and in that respect, a large portion lays at the feet of Mahomes and the offensive play callers, who could not dig out enough points to earn the win.
The times the defense struggled often coincided with one-on-one matchups between players like Stefon Diggs and rookie defenders, specifically Joshua Wiliams, who was really just cutting his teeth, as he was playing major minutes for the first time. That unit will benefit from the experience all of these young players are getting right now, and when the team’s injured starters return, the defense will be a better group for the struggles they are seeing.
The offense will also get better throughout the season, and you can see the connection between Mahomes and Juju Smith-Schuster getting stronger every week, with the former Steelers receiver going for over 100 yards and a big touchdown. The one trouble spot I see at this moment is the offensive line. The group has been very good at times, but Orlando Brown, Jr. Is now being targeted by other teams. Brown is a massive human being, and simply struggles against the speed rush. 20 years ago, that would not have been such a big problem, when the league was loaded with power rush ends. That’s not today’s NFL, however, as edge rushers dominate the league, and have been dominating Brown so far this year.
There’s no quick solution for this problem, as the team has really struggled at both tackle spots. The long-term solution is clearly not signing Brown to the massive extension that he demanded this offseason. The Chiefs avoided making that mistake this year, and will either find a replacement this offseason, or find Brown more willing to negotiate on more realistic terms.
As this Chiefs move on to take on the 49ers next week, the bye week is looming, and with it, a chance for the team to get healthier and more complete. Kansas City is now 4-2 on the year, a full game up on the Chargers in the AFC West, but will need to get on a solid run if they hope to overtake the Bills for the top seed in the AFC Playoffs.
