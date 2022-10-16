Sunday afternoon did not go the way Kansas City would prefer, but when the Chiefs and Bills met at Arrowhead, it was clear that the two best teams in the league were on the field and both teams rose to the challenge. The Chiefs made a few more mistakes than the Bills, leaving Buffalo with the 24-20 win.

Both defenses had solid afternoons, which was a different story than the last few times these teams have played. While neither would admit it, both of these teams made adjustments in the offseason specifically to address this game and the one that will likely follow in the playoffs. The Bills went out and improved their pass rush, which made a clear difference in this game, while the Chiefs attempted to get younger and faster across the secondary. Kansas City’s defense has looked better this year, but with injuries and inexperience playing against them, the Bills’ Josh Allen was able to pick on young defensive backs at big moments in the game.

