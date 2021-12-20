You always figure that luck will eventually balance out, and Thursday night’s match up between the Chiefs and Chargers was an example of just that. In their September showdown, the Chiefs thoroughly outplayed the Chargers, but made enough mistakes to give the game away. That was during the midst of Kansas City’s midseason struggles. With the Chiefs now rolling and the Chargers playing up-and-down football, it was the Chargers would spent the majority of the game playing better football than Kansas City, but between goal line blunders and turnovers, Los Angeles allowed the Chiefs to hang around long enough for that old KC magic to get rolling, as the Cheifs poured on the points to tie the game, then win just seconds into the overtime period.
I’m not sure there are a lot of takeaways from this one. The defense made some big plays, at times, and looked rough at times, but that might have been more a reflection of the players who were not in the game. L’Jarious Sneed ended up being unable to play as he returned from his family, while Chris Jones spent the week in Covid protocol, and was not dressed. Without Jones, whose move back to the defensive interior has spurred the recent turnaround, the pass rush and rushing defense were lacking. Sneed has also been a key contributor to the new-look defense, as his aggressive play and outstanding tackling have been pacing the secondary. In truth, the Chargers’ bad luck probably balanced out those two missing.
The offense looked great on the opening drive, and then again when they needed to in the closing minutes of the game. In between, it was sometimes boring, sometimes predictable, and sometimes just plain horrible. But when they looked good, they looked like the unstoppable offense of old, moving the ball in chunks and scoring efficiently. There was a stretch in this game that I actually think Patrick Mahomes played some of the worst football of his career. There were other stretches that were MVP-level play. It’s baffling.
At this point, it seems like Mahomes has been uncomfortable with what’s going around him for much of the middle of games. The opening script seems comfortable, and because of his improvisational nature, the quarterback looks great in two-minute situations. But operating in the regular flow of the in-game offense is still a struggle. Perhaps is comes down to running less of a spread, run-and-gun scheme. At Texas Tech and early in his career in KC, Mahomes had athletes spread all over the field, putting pressure on opposing secondaries with creative route combinations and organized chaos. The game moved fast and Mahomes was in his element, operating ahead of the defensive curve.
As the offensive coaching staff adjusts to the league’s adjustments, the team has begun to rely on more traditional offensive ideals, operating under the assumption that the rebuilt offensive line will allow them more options by winning at the point of attack every play. So far, the line has continued to improve all year, and some individuals have been outstanding, but that hasn’t translated to dominant play as a group, and the concepts we’re seeing employed aren’t winning very often.
All that said, though, the Chiefs are now on a 7-game winning streak, and with this week’s Patriots’ loss, now hold sole possession of the 1-seed, with their postseason positioning now 100% in their own hands. With the Steelers, Bengals and Broncos left on the schedule, there is definitely some heavy lifting ahead, but you have to count on the team to continue getting the job done.
