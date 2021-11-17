Sunday night was a sigh of relief. For both the team and the fans, the snap-out-of-their-funk showing the Kansas City squad put on in Las Vegas was much needed medicine for a frustrating season and a stretch of five games that, quite frankly, stunk. The 41-14 smack down the Chiefs put on the Raiders was the team’s first complete game of the season, after suffering through a historically bad defense in the early weeks and a laughable offense, more recently, set KC up in sole possession of first place in the AFC West, and earned the team some confidence heading into the biggest prove-it game of the year.
Patrick Mahomes looked like a renewed man on Sunday, showing flashes of his hold self, while also showing off some refined newer skills that we have been hoping to see. The recently-maligned quarterback played much of the game from the pocket, even moving vertically instead of laterally on the big throw to Darrell Williams late in the game, and also delivered the ball to backs and shallow-route receivers with decisiveness and accuracy. Mahomes and the humming short game also helped break Travis Kelce out of his slump.
The defense has also responded in recent weeks, and the addition of Melvin Ingram has greatly bolstered the pass rush. With the pass rush improving, the secondary continues to look better, and the run defense has shown improvement as the team’s top three linebackers are finally getting on the field together and improving as a unit, as evidenced by the squad giving up just under 13 points per game over the past three contests.
Both sides of the ball are in for a true test this Sunday afternoon, as they host the 7-2 Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys boast one of the better offensive skill groups in the league, and a defense that has taken a major step forward this season, and are considered by many around the league to be a true contender to reach the Super Bowl. Dak Prescott is getting healthier, as he showed in last week’s destruction of the Atlanta Falcons, and his trio of talented receivers, pair of playmaking backs and tandem of reliable tight ends have been reeking havoc on the league for much of this season.
The Denver Broncos stuck to an aggressive defensive game plan two weeks ago, as they disrupted the Cowboy’s six-game win streak and stymied the Dallas offense. Kansas City will need to play a similar style, but the real key is getting to Prescott without blitzing, which has not been a strong suit for this defense. On the other side, we will see if the offense is truly “fixed”, as the Chiefs will see more of the traditional Cover-2 style that has stymied them in recent weeks. But if Mahomes and company can continue to play quickly and embrace the open space that style allows, we should see more success in week 11.
This showdown has the potential to be the game of the year, but it could just as easily slip into a blowout in either direction. This is the ultimate prove-it game for the Chiefs—because if they are truly back, they have the ability to absolutely run Dallas off the field. On the other hand, if last week was a fluky performance against a defense that somewhat ignored the framework that other teams have used to hold Kansas City down, then we could see a Dallas team primed to walk the Chiefs. But the more likely scenario is somewhere right in the middle—a barn-burner of a game that could be a preview of the biggest game of the year.
