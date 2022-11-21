Sunday night’s come from behind win against the Los Angeles Chargers might have looked on the surface like another vintage Chiefs win on the backs of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and while the future Hall of Famers may have made the splashy plays, this victory was put together on the backs of the team’s role players and unsung heroes.
On the defensive side of the ball, Mike Danna proved once again that he plays at a different level against the Chargers, matching running mate Chris Jones in sacking Justin Herbet twice and being a general menace all night long. Nick Bolton may not be a role player, given his emergence as a standout linebacker in the league, but the second-year star continued his breakout season by leading the team in tackles, sacking Herbert once and showing up in the right spot to intercept LA’s last ditch effort to get back in the game.
The secondary, comprised almost entirely of rookies, had some rough moments in the game, as Herbert and the Chargers hit several big plays against the Chiefs defense. But a closer look suggests that some of those young players are close to turning a big corner for Kansas City. Watching Joshua Williams reminds me a lot of watching Charvarius Wards early in his Chiefs career. Ward was a specialist at giving up big plays in his younger days, but not by getting beat again and again—he was almost always right with his man—he just did not know what to do with the ball in the air.
Watch Williams on the late Keenan Allen catch that brought the Chargers to the goal line for their late go-ahead touchdown. Allen made a spectacular grab on an even Herbert throw, but Williams was in a position that made both outstanding plays necessary to convert the catch. Watch closely and you will see that type of play up and down the Chiefs secondary—a good sign that the group is chock full of young, talented players who seem to be improving rapidly.
You couldn’t throw a rock without hitting an offensive receiver for Kansas City that was not stepping up into a big role. Justin Watson continued to be the guy who is always there when needed for a big play, while Skyy Moore may have saved his season by stepping up as the key possession receiver in the game, moving the chains again and again. Backup tight ends Jody Fortson and Noah Gray continued to be reliable when called upon, nailing down big plays at just the right moments. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, new big-play acquisition Kadarius Toney went down with a hamstring injury and the player who should have showed that he is currently at the top of the team’s depth chart, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, was nearly absent from the game, catching just one pass.
Of course, that brings us to Mahomes and Kelce. As a pair, the two have not lost any AFC West road games since Mahomes took over at quarterback, and have won 26 straight games in November and December, the money months of the regular season, all while standing out as the top players at their respective positions throughout that time. Mahomes had another300 yard, 3 touchdown game, while Kelce grabbed each of those scores and went over 100 yards, extending his record of most century-mark games by a tight end in history. What we are seeing now will never be seen again.
The Chiefs will host the floundering Rams on Sunday, and the Chiefs are favored by more than two touchdowns, and after the Chargers win, the team has a stranglehold on the AFC West—on pace for a seventh-straight division title. The Chiefs are a special team, and this could very well be a special season for Kansas City and its fans, and players all over the field are stepping up to keep the team on top.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.