Sunday night’s come from behind win against the Los Angeles Chargers might have looked on the surface like another vintage Chiefs win on the backs of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and while the future Hall of Famers may have made the splashy plays, this victory was put together on the backs of the team’s role players and unsung heroes.

On the defensive side of the ball, Mike Danna proved once again that he plays at a different level against the Chargers, matching running mate Chris Jones in sacking Justin Herbet twice and being a general menace all night long. Nick Bolton may not be a role player, given his emergence as a standout linebacker in the league, but the second-year star continued his breakout season by leading the team in tackles, sacking Herbert once and showing up in the right spot to intercept LA’s last ditch effort to get back in the game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.