The single biggest game of the NFL regular season is here. Last weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs escaped a trap game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Buffalo Bills laid a statement beating on the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the two teams gear up for a heavyweight battle between the two best squads in the league this Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Field.

The Chiefs overcame a sluggish start and a 17-0 deficit to start the game, as the offense found a rhythm and the defense, the entire stadium and the team as a whole found its spark after a dubious roughing the passer penalty on Chris Jones negated a sack and a turnover. The penalty ignited the crowd into a ruckus that lasted the rest of the game, and things started to unravel for the Raiders. At the game’s end, the risks that paid off for the Raiders in the early going backfired, as a 2-point conversion was stuffed and a deep pass on 4th and 1 to bring the threat to an end and give KC the 30-29 win. The Hall of Fame level connection between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce was on full display in this game, with the pair connecting for 4 touchdowns.

