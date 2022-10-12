The single biggest game of the NFL regular season is here. Last weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs escaped a trap game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Buffalo Bills laid a statement beating on the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the two teams gear up for a heavyweight battle between the two best squads in the league this Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Field.
The Chiefs overcame a sluggish start and a 17-0 deficit to start the game, as the offense found a rhythm and the defense, the entire stadium and the team as a whole found its spark after a dubious roughing the passer penalty on Chris Jones negated a sack and a turnover. The penalty ignited the crowd into a ruckus that lasted the rest of the game, and things started to unravel for the Raiders. At the game’s end, the risks that paid off for the Raiders in the early going backfired, as a 2-point conversion was stuffed and a deep pass on 4th and 1 to bring the threat to an end and give KC the 30-29 win. The Hall of Fame level connection between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce was on full display in this game, with the pair connecting for 4 touchdowns.
The victory sets up a head-to-head between the 4-1 Chiefs and the 4-1 Bills, as the two teams take the same field for the first time since Kansas City stunned Buffalo in the playoffs. Up by a touchdown with 13 seconds remaining in the game, the Bills were already celebrating while the Chiefs scored a lightning quick touchdown to force overtime, where they wrested the game away from the Bills with another scoring drive to end the game without Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense seeing the field.
Sunday will be an interesting study in where the pressure lies this season. The Bills are on a mission to get over the Kansas City hurdle, and have doubled down on their roster, and for parts of this season have looked like a team on fire. On the flip side, the Chiefs already have their Super Bowl trophy and have had a run of success that most franchises can only dream of, but with a superstar young quarterback comes a window that looms on the horizon at all time, along with the weight of maintaining their spot atop the AFC. The Bills are the trendy Super Bowl pick this year, just as they were last season, but the Chiefs obviously view themselves as the cream of the crop.
This game has football fans across the world excited, and will likely go a long way toward determining who will end up with the AFC’s top overall seed and lone playoff bye. Of course, another team might sneak into the 1-seed, like the Titans did last year, but the AFC appears to be less top-heavy than expected, with more and different teams cropping up in the middle. With such a muddied-up field, I just don’t see another team stepping in to compete for the top spot.
That leaves the Chiefs and Bills and their Sunday showdown. In the regular season, there is no bigger game, and the winner might just have an edge in a potential playoff matchup, but we all know that future meeting is the one that really matters. But until the winter is here and the playoffs are on, this is as good as it gets.
