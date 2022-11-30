Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams was never going to be the high-scoring affair that many of us envisioned with a wounded and struggling team coming to town ahead of a massive match up against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. The Chiefs did not look their best on offense, and while the defense had a strong outing, it’s hard to take much away from the game when you’re lining up against a bad offensive line, a third string quarterback and a rotation of backup receivers, so for Kansas City to leave the game with a 26-10 win and relatively as healthy as they came in was a victory in itself.
Patrick Mahomes finished 27 of 42 for 320 yards with a touchdown and a red zone interception. The running game looked good but not great, with Isiah Pacheco leading the way with 69 yards and a score. Travis Kelce picked up another touchdown, but no receiver topped 60 yards in the game, and the Chiefs uncharacteristically struggled to move the ball in the red zone. That said, I think it was clear that Coach Andy Reid had no interest in putting any of his better goal-to-go plays on tape with the Bengals looming.
On the injury front, Joe Thuney missed the game, which will be something to monitor. The Chiefs’ left guard might be the team’s best offensive lineman, so hopefully he will make a quick return. Speaking of quick returns, defensive back L’Jarius Sneed left the game early to be evaluated for a concussion, but cleared protocol in time to get back on the field for a key interception. Juju Smith-Schuster was also back in action this week after missing time with his own concussion issues, and will look to get back on the same page with Mahomes, as the two were forming a dangerous connection before the injury.
The defense was a bright spot, sacking the Rams’ quarterback three times and intercepting him twice. Rookie George Karlaftis finally earned the first full sack of his career, while Chris Jones continued to stockpile quarterback takedowns, and rookie safety Bryan Cook also registered a sack. Sneed and Bolton each picked off a pass in the game, as well, with the Chiefs doing their job and holding a bad team to just 10 points.
This week, Kansas City will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals, who seem to be gaining steam once again in hopes of a late-season run to match their Super Bowl journey a year ago. A convincing win could not only bolster KC’s opportunity to earn the top seed in the AFC, but could also effectively stop the Bengals in their tracks--and knocking a dangerous potential playoff opponent down a peg is always a great way to open December.
