Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams was never going to be the high-scoring affair that many of us envisioned with a wounded and struggling team coming to town ahead of a massive match up against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. The Chiefs did not look their best on offense, and while the defense had a strong outing, it’s hard to take much away from the game when you’re lining up against a bad offensive line, a third string quarterback and a rotation of backup receivers, so for Kansas City to leave the game with a 26-10 win and relatively as healthy as they came in was a victory in itself.

Patrick Mahomes finished 27 of 42 for 320 yards with a touchdown and a red zone interception. The running game looked good but not great, with Isiah Pacheco leading the way with 69 yards and a score. Travis Kelce picked up another touchdown, but no receiver topped 60 yards in the game, and the Chiefs uncharacteristically struggled to move the ball in the red zone. That said, I think it was clear that Coach Andy Reid had no interest in putting any of his better goal-to-go plays on tape with the Bengals looming.

