Adam Clay

By Adam Clay

From the Cheap Seats

The preseason is set to begin this weekend for the Kansas City Chiefs, and not much has changed since camp opened. Chris Jones is still holding out seeking a big payday, Kadarius Toney and Isiah Pacheco are both on track to play in the season opener, and for the most part, the team has stayed away from major injuries to key players, thus far.

Position battles are getting interesting, as the wide receiver group is large and will be tough to winnow down. Justyn Ross has been a standout in camp, and rookie Rashee Rice has looked good, as well, but it is sophomore Skyy Moore that has consistently run with the first group and looks like he belongs. Especially with injury questions surrounding Toney, a big step forward from Moore would be a major boon to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.