The preseason is set to begin this weekend for the Kansas City Chiefs, and not much has changed since camp opened. Chris Jones is still holding out seeking a big payday, Kadarius Toney and Isiah Pacheco are both on track to play in the season opener, and for the most part, the team has stayed away from major injuries to key players, thus far.
Position battles are getting interesting, as the wide receiver group is large and will be tough to winnow down. Justyn Ross has been a standout in camp, and rookie Rashee Rice has looked good, as well, but it is sophomore Skyy Moore that has consistently run with the first group and looks like he belongs. Especially with injury questions surrounding Toney, a big step forward from Moore would be a major boon to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense.
At running back, there are nothing but questions about Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the former 1st round pick who was relegated to a healthy scratch for the Super Bowl and stayed away during the team’s celebrations. CEH has not looked bad during camp, but has seemingly been surpassed by rookie free agent Deneric Prince, who would be a bigger factor in the passing game and special teams. With Pacheco and Jerrick McKinnon on the roster and the potential to keep more receivers, is this the year that the Chiefs drop down to 3 active running backs? If so, it will be interesting to see if the team can find a trade partner or will walk away from the young back without a return.
There is, of course, some concern on the defensive side of the ball, but some players have stood out, as well. With Jones gone, there is an obvious lack of explosion and depth along the front line. The fact that the team’s 1st round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah has not been playing with the first team defense is not promising, though he is working from behind after a hand injury cost him valuable reps in offseason workouts. The recent 6-game suspension of Charles Omenihu also hurts, though it was expected. If Jones were on track to play in week one, the Omenihu news would not be nearly as concerning. On the positive side, young starters Nick Bolton and Bryan Cook look sharp and are in control of their units.
And so, despite his absence, the Chris Jones saga continues to be the central focus of the team’s preseason. The defense lacks an immediate burst in the pass rush without Jones on board, and as one of the very best players in the entire league, the situation continues to be worrisome and distracting. While the offense has the firepower to hang in tight games no matter the score, Jones has so often stepped up to make game-saving plays when he is at his best, and his absence could be the difference in a playoff game.
Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach continues to preach positivity about the pending negotiations in the media there has to be as much apprehension behind the scenes as there is with the fans. For his part, Jones continues to stir the pot with cryptic social media posts, which is more than likely doing for his own entertainment at this point.
Sunday begins the team’s preseason run, with 3 games scheduled. Opening against the Saints will be a nice test on both sides of the ball. As always, with any preseason game, avoiding injuries and getting starters off the field in tact will be the big key. Aside from that, win, lose or draw, there seems to be very little that could stem the optimism heading into the regular season for the reigning Super Bowl champs after an offseason with very little intrigue outside of a single contract dispute.
