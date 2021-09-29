I can’t think of many people who would have predicted the Chiefs would be 1-2 at this point in the season, but after Sunday’s 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, here we sit in just that circumstance, and it seems like a lot of people are searching for answers. The Chiefs, however, do not seem to be looking for any answers, at all.
No, the coaches and players are holding steadfast to the notion that what ails the team can be easily cured. On the surface, that’s hard to argue with. The difference between 1-2 and 3-0 is turnovers, and the Chiefs do not have a reputation of turning the ball over. Clyde Edwards-Helaire has fumbled in each of the past two games—the first fumbles of his professional career. For a guy who has never had a fumbling problem, you have to assume that this was a fluke. And then you have Patrick Mahomes’ two interceptions. Again, not a big turnover guy. Mahomes takes chances, but the first interception was a hard pass behind a receiver that just took a weird bounce off his shoulder pads. The second was a miscommunication between Mahomes and Travis Kelce—an extremely rare occurrence, especially during crunch time. So yeah, if you look at it through that filter, Kansas City has every reason to believe that they should be undefeated.
The Chiefs have a tendency to keep games close, and then put those games away in the final minutes. In three straight games this season, the team has put themselves in position to do just that. However, miscues late in games have derailed that model. We have to realize that the offense that we saw run up and down the field three years ago is probably done. Defenses have adjusted. Now, those same defenses are basically ceding seven to ten yard gains on every play, and Kansas City still has one of the best offenses in the league, so the scoring will still come—the Chiefs are not suddenly going to stop moving the ball—they just need to stay sharp late in contests if they intend to make that model work. Andy Reid and his staff and team have been masterful at creating opportunities to win games—until recently, they have been masterful at pulling that off. Give it time, and the better team will prevail.
On the positive side, I think the defense showed some improvement this week. Yes, they had some problems containing the Chargers’ high-powered offense at certain points of the game, but they did string together more than enough stops to earn a win. Not trying to make excuses for what is still not a great—or even good—unit, but I think it’s important to note when progress is made, and we definitely saw that this week.
My biggest concern coming away from this game is the right tackle spot. Lucas Niang plain and simple got whooped this week. Granted, Joey Bosa is a beast—one of the absolute best pass rushers in the league—but he was very limited by injury this week, and what he did to Niang all day long was almost embarrassing. Maybe it was just a bad day against a tough opponent, but after Orlando Brown, Jr. handled Myles Garrett pretty well in week one, I think we’re going to see teams start lining their better pass rushers up over Niang—so the young man had better be ready for a test. Hopefully, he’ll respond well this week and put these concerns to rest.
The team went out and made a splash move this week, signing freshly-reinstated Josh Gordon. It’s a low risk-high return attempt, as Gordon has been one of the better receivers in the league at times in his career, but has struggled to stay eligible with the league over the course of a season. The thing is, there’s not much ventured in picking up Gordon, and you could gain a true contributor in our offense if he can keep himself together. More than anything, I like that the team is willing to take that shot—it shows both a realization that the receiving corps is not a complete unit and an aggressive mentality that I like to see from our front office.
This week, the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts is a very mobile quarterback, which can give Kansas City fits at times, but I don’t believe that the Eagles are a complete team, and I believe the Chiefs bounce back with a strong showing this week.
