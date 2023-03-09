The first dominos have fallen for the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, as the team released left tackle Orlando Brown and pass rush specialist Frank Clark, creating a couple of definite holes, but also securing more room to maneuver financially. The Clark move was expected, but most fans and pundits assumed Brown would be back, either on a franchise tag or a new deal for the upcoming season.
Clark has been a dominant force off the edge during the playoffs since he came to Kansas City from Seattle, but has also been a liability during the regular season. He is a guy that a team like the Chiefs like to have on the roster, for sure, because of his special play during the postseason, but that success also makes his earning potential higher than the team wants to pay for someone who cannot sustain success through an entire season.
Brown has been a hot-button topic throughout his two-year tenure in Kansas City. A prototypical right tackle, the Ravens moved Brown over to the left side due to an injury, and he believed he deserved to stay there after a Pro Bowl season. This led to the trade that cost the Chiefs a first round pick, but brought a potential long term solution to left tackle position in Kansas City. The results have been mixed, as Brown has had solid stretches—mostly against bad teams—but has also struggled mightily against the league’s better pass rushers.
Last season, Brown wanted to reset the market at left tackle and ended up playing on the Franchise Tag this year. After another Pro Bowl season that was all over the place metrics-wise, many believed a second tag or a multi-year deal would get done early this offseason, but Brown’s representatives and the Chiefs must have been pretty far off on numbers, with the Chiefs announcing early that they would not retain the player this season. Kansas City brass clearly feel like they can find a serviceable solution at the position for a sum that lines up more realistically with having one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league and that is looking to re-up with Chris Jones.
The Chiefs will regularly restructure Mahomes’ contract as long as the relationship between team and star player stays as positive as it has been, and that will likely be the next major move for the team as they look to clear cap space, with the defensive tackle’s negotiations likely taking place in the coming months. There has also been interest in resigning wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster to keep the majority of the receiving group together another year, although Mecole Hardman, along with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire are both likely on the outs with the team after disappointing and injury-riddled seasons that ended with neither player active in the Super Bowl or celebrating the with the team at the Super Bowl parade. Throw in questions on whether Juan Thornhill will return or test the market and a potential d-line departure or two, and Kansas City’s roster will definitely need its annual retooling.
Kansas City has been a little more of a player in the free agent market in the past two offseasons than expected, so I would think we will see some regression there—although I do expect a flurry of depth moves over the coming weeks, paired with one bigger signing, maybe along the defensive line. The team’s real value moves have come through the draft, and I expect that continue, while I also expect the team turn eyes inward and start talks of renegotiating some deals with key players on rookie deals like L’Jarius Sneed.
Brett Veach and the Chiefs’ front office seem to be embracing the notion of moving on from players whose value does not match their contact demands, and retooling through the draft each year. This will be an interesting case study in how a modern day dynasty operates, and it will be an exciting year as we wait to see how it plays out.
