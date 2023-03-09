Adam Clay

By Adam Clay

From the Cheap Seats

The first dominos have fallen for the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, as the team released left tackle Orlando Brown and pass rush specialist Frank Clark, creating a couple of definite holes, but also securing more room to maneuver financially. The Clark move was expected, but most fans and pundits assumed Brown would be back, either on a franchise tag or a new deal for the upcoming season.

Clark has been a dominant force off the edge during the playoffs since he came to Kansas City from Seattle, but has also been a liability during the regular season. He is a guy that a team like the Chiefs like to have on the roster, for sure, because of his special play during the postseason, but that success also makes his earning potential higher than the team wants to pay for someone who cannot sustain success through an entire season.

