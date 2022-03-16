At this early juncture in the 2022 offsesaon, it’s hard to say how things will look once the season has begun, but at this point, it’s tempting to fear that the AFC West is catching up to the Chiefs, as two of their rivals have taken major steps forward, while Kansas City has been slow to start making any major moves of its own.
While the Broncos have made waves trading for Russell Wilson and acquiring big name free agents like Randy Gregory, and the Chargers have gone all in, resigning Mike Williams to a massive deal and gathering in defensive playmakers in JC Jackson and Khalil Mack, Kansas City has moved around a few pieces on the board, but have yet to make any major strategic moves.
In a surprise move, the Chiefs restructured under-performing edge rusher Frank Clark’s contract to keep him in the fold, while re-signing fullback Michael Burton and putting the franchise tag on last year’s big addition Orlando Brown, Jr. to give the two sides time to negotiate a long term contract. The biggest new name to enter fold has been former Houston safety Justin Reid, which means more in terms of signaling the team’s likely intention to let Tryan Mathieu walk in lieu of a younger player.
The names who have already moved on or will be soon heading that direction have drawn the most attention, highlighted by Mathieu. While Mathieu has surely been a locker room leader, his production and availability slipped last season, leaving perhaps the biggest on-field loss as rising cornerback Charvarius Ward, who signed a massive deal with the San Francisco 49ers. On the offensive side, it appears that Darrell Williams, who has been a key contributor in the backfield for a few years now, will test the free agent waters and find a new home.
With such little movement amidst the tidal wave of AFC West improvement, there is some growing sentiment that the team is not doing enough, but there is still plenty of time. Re-signing Melvin Ingram would be a nice touch, as would bringing in yet another pass rushing specialist, though the team could also address that need in the draft if Ingram and Clark are both back in the picture. On the other side of the ball, the Chiefs are bartering over an extension for Tyreek Hill, though it could be a drawn out process, as Hill and his representatives may not be willing to acknowledge the loss of value if his ability to stretch a defense remains on lockdown, though his game-altering speed and the fateful play against the Bills in the playoffs is a sure mark in Hill’s favor, as perhaps the only player in the league capable of such immediate impact.
Tight end and wide receiver remain as positions that could be addressed in the coming days. Wideout should probably be a position that the team looks to in both free agency and the draft, while picking up one of the prime tight ends available could unlock an entirely new chapter in the Chiefs’ playbook. While the team does not necessarily need a big upgrade at tight end, the receiver position is a virtual necessity. While I could see the team adding one with a high draft pick, I also see a need for signing an immediate impact player. There have been links to Jarvis Landry as well as Odell Beckham, Jr., and there are still more players like Will Fuller or Jamison Crowder who could be solid pieces in the team’s explosive attack.
Regardless of exactly how the team fills these needs, I do believe the Chiefs need to make impactful moves at skill positions and regain their form as one of the most explosive offenses in the league if they hope to maintain their role as AFC favorites, while also needing to add pass rushing help to continue to grow on defense. Look for one or two big moves over the coming weeks, while the team hones in on its draft plans.
