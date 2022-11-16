Sunday went about as expected for the Kansas City Chiefs, as the home team beat up on a Jacksonville Jaguars team that is promising, but still has a ways to go before they turn the corner. The Jags pulled out all the stops, including an onside kick on the opening kick off, but the gap between the two teams was obvious and wide, as Kansas City easily handled Jacksonville to pick up a 27-17 win.
The Chiefs lost a fumble and an interception, and saw Juju Smith-Schuster, who has emerged as the team's clear number one wide receiver, go down for the game after a dangerous hit, but the game never felt in question, and the team never seemed to sweat their mistakes. The offense looked sharp, and trade deadline acquisition Kadarius Toney showed some serious signs of becoming a problem for defenses going forward.
The offensive line and running game bounced back after a rough outing last week. Isiah Pacheco was given another chance to spearhead the rushing attack, and had a game that was a little reminiscent of Kareem Hunt's first pro contest. Pacheco was already gaining some steam in the running game before a fumble in the red zone cost the Chiefs a scoring opportunity--but after that mistake, Pacheco looked like the back that coaches and teammates have raved about since the preseason. Behind an offensive line clearing out lanes in front of him, the rookie running back made a habit of running through tackles at the second level and then seeking out contact in the secondary, compiling 82 yards on 16 carries.
The defense looked good gain for the majority of the game, and the pash rush is starting to round into an aggressive and unrelenting unit. Trent McDuffie had a standout game on his way back from an injury that kept him out the majority of the first half of the season, showing off the skill and technique that led the Chiefs to trade up in the draft to acquire him. The linebacking corps also looked sharp, and the moments that the group looked like it was not in control were few and far between.
If there are concerns moving forward for Kansas City, the special teams unit is definitely at the top of the list. Harrison Butker missed yet another extra point, and the return games have been shaken up, and have yet to find their footing. Smith-Schuster's injury status is worth a watch, as he has developed such a vital role in the offensive scheme. In the long term, the fact that Skyy Moore has not developed any real role in the offense is a concern to monitor. With Smith-Schuster out of the game and Mecole Hardman dealing with an injury, the path was clear for Moore to seize the moment. Instead it was Toney, and to a lesser degree Justin Watson, who stepped in to fill the void.
All in all, this game was encouraging. The Chiefs looked like the superior team in all four quarters and in two of the three phases of the game, brushed off the few errors that they made, and overcame obstacles and injuries with ease. Kansas City is now 7-2 on the year, and after the Bills dropped another game, now sit atop the AFC standings. This week, the team travels to LA to take on the Chargers, who are 5-4 and always a dangerous opponent in the AFC West.
