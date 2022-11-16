Sunday went about as expected for the Kansas City Chiefs, as the home team beat up on a Jacksonville Jaguars team that is promising, but still has a ways to go before they turn the corner.  The Jags pulled out all the stops, including an onside kick on the opening kick off, but the gap between the two teams was obvious and wide, as Kansas City easily handled Jacksonville to pick up a 27-17 win.

The Chiefs lost a fumble and an interception, and saw Juju Smith-Schuster, who has emerged as the team's clear number one wide receiver, go down for the game after a dangerous hit, but the game never felt in question, and the team never seemed to sweat their mistakes.  The offense looked sharp, and trade deadline acquisition Kadarius Toney showed some serious signs of becoming a problem for defenses going forward.

