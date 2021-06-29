After taking a look at the wide receiver group last week, I want to stick with another offensive skill position group this week. The Kansas City running back room is looking for a bounce back season, and the group we see on the roster today may look even different once the season begins, but I believe we will see progress on this front for several reasons.
First and foremost, Clyde Edwards-Helaire enters his second season with some solid factors in his corner. The former first round pick had an up and down rookie season, but comes into year two with a ton to prove. He will also be standing behind an offensive line that will look completely different than the group that started last season, let alone what we saw cobbled together as the season concluded. CEH should also benefit from the added work of his professional offseason, after training camp was called off last year. All these signs, along with having an extra season to work with Head Coach Andy Reid and Offensive Coordinator Eric Bienemy, add up to a likely jump in production in 2022.
Clyde leads the position group that will include a familiar face, in Darrell Williams, who has shown time and again that he has the coaching staff’s trust. Williams is a really good piece, and his size and strength provide a good balance to the slighter and shiftier starter. Darwin Thompson also currently resides on the roster, and he is still an intriguing talent, but I fear that without a really strong training camp he may find himself without a spot on the team’s opening day roster.
Jerrick McKinnon is an offseason addition that could be really nice pickup. McKinnon has a similar skill set to Edwards-Helaire, and while he comes with a worrisome injury history, he has the markings of a player who could have a couple big games when the team needs him. As a player that fits the scheme well but seems to be on a downward trajectory for his career, McKinnon has nothing to lose and ton to gain as he has a chance to hit the reset button on a once-promising career. As it sits right now, the roster is rounded out by third year player Elijah McGuire and rookie Derrick Gore out of Louisiana-Monroe.
The other offseason addition to the backfield group was the signing of fullback Michael Burton. Burton is not some hybrid H-back type who the Chiefs are bringing in to catch a bunch of passes. If he makes the final roster, the team will have continue their trend of employing an old school true fullback who also excels in special teams play. He his big and nasty and a heck of a lead blocker, who could pave the way toward CEH putting up a big season. Burton takes over for fan favorite and recently-retired Anthony Sherman.
Now let’s take a quick peek into the crystal ball and see what’s to come with this group. The Chiefs have a recent track record of late signings at running back, and it would be very easy to see the team do the same this season. Obviously, Kansas City is not looking for a starter, but Brett Veach and Coach Reid are always scanning the horizon for a piece that could help put them over the top, and there are some very interesting options still available on the free agent market. The name at the top of every list that I’ve seen is Todd Gurley. The former Georgia Bulldogs star is just a few years removed from a near MVP season in which he helped push the team to the Super Bowl. Injuries and what has seemed like a serious regression have hindered Gurley, but an opportunity to play a role on an outstanding offense, rather than trying to be a focal point, could help Gurley reclaim his place as a productive runner in the league.
One other name that catches my eye is Chris Thompson. Thompson is yet another name with obvious injury concerns, but his abilities as a pass catcher out of the backfield make him a very intriguing prospect as a role player. If healthy, Thompson could move around the field and create matchup nightmares for any team in the league. Of course the Chiefs could also add a name that comes completely out of left field, like Bryce Love, Adrian Peterson, Dion Lewis or T.J. Yeldon, or any number of guys who might not make a final roster from another. Whatever the team chooses to do, I view the Kansas City running back room as a slightly below average group in the traditional sense, but in a unique offense that operates on a different level than most, this could be a very good group that fits exactly what Reid and Bienemy need.
