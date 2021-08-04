There are three distinct groups of player types on the Kansas City Chiefs’ depth chart at defensive back. At the top is a group of knowns. These returning starters are obvious pieces of the Kansas City plans for their defense in 2021. Secondly, there are a handful of very young, very talented young men that the team has brought in from a mixed bag of backgrounds over the past few seasons who are seeking an opportunity to change the course of their careers. And of course, like any group this time of year, there is a steady supply of long shots filling out the roster hoping to put on a life-changing display of skills that earn them a coveted spot on the regular season roster.
Group A is highlighted by star safety Tyrann Mathieu, who leads the secondary and the entire defense. Joining him at safety are Daniel Sorenson and Juan Thornhill. Sorenson is a nose to the grindstone veteran who gets back on timely plays and being in the right spot more often than not. Thornhill had his rookie season interrupted by an injury, then started to look like himself late last season during the playoff run. Sorenson and Thornhill are on opposite trajectories in their careers, but both are clearly part of the plan for this season. At the corners, Rashad Fenton, Charvarius Ward and L’Jarius Sneed come back as starters. Ward is the oldest and most known commodity, and is a good player. Fenton has earned time on the field in his two seasons filling in for injured starters, but has been a good producer in those runs. Sneed is another potential All Pro who had his star turn to begin the 2020 season, then continued to play a solid part in the defensive scheme after an injury sidetracked his rookie year.
In the next group, two former first round picks, in Mike Hughes and Deandre Baker, are looking for an opportunity to seize on the potential that has eluded them so far in their careers. Hughes simply never clicked in Minnesota after going in the first round in 2018—he has looked good so far in camp and may be the leading candidate to return punts for the team. Baker came to the team last year, waiting for his opportunity, which came in week 17 with starters resting for the playoffs. After having legal troubles that he has since been cleared of, his career with the New York Giants got off on the wrong foot and never recovered. Last season’s finale looked like a glimmer of hope for Baker, as he was showing some star power in the game’s early-going, but a fluke broken femur snuffed out that glimmer. Baker worked hard with Chiefs’ training staff in the offseason and is nearly back at 100% to start training camp as he works to regain momentum. Either or both of these guys could storm through the preseason and steal a starting job, or fade into the margins and lose their roster spot.
Then you have the giant group in the background. BoPete Keyes, Chris Lammons, Zayne Anderson, Marlon Character, Rodney Clemons, Devon Key, Dicaprio Bootle, Will Parks, Manny Patterson and Armani Watts are all on the fringe of the roster, hoping to earn special teams consideration or impress the staff with their potential. Keyes was a draft pick a season ago who the team hopes will take a leap forward, while Key has been one of the stars of OTAs and early camp work. Watts has been a regular on the roster for a few years now, but will need a strong camp to fend off the talented young players if he hopes to maintain his spot.
So with that out of the way, what do we know about the product that will be on the field this season? Losing one of the team’s top corners in Bashaud Breeland, many around the league don’t love the Chiefs’ defensive backfield. I tend to take the opposite view on this one. You have solid leadership in Mathieu and Sorenson, and whole host of very talented younger players who are hungry to prove themselves. There may be some mistakes made in the back end of the defense this season, but I believe we will also see a very active, very determined group that will be the best unit on the Kansas City defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.