There is a subtle shift taking place on the Kansas City Chiefs defensive unit that is worth noting, and the place it will be most visible on the field is at linebacker, as the group shifts to younger, faster backers with sideline-to-sideline potential.
The most notable absence from a year ago will be starting middle linebacker Damien Wilson. In fact, the middle linebacker position as a whole may be a visible absence on the field. Wilson held down the middle for the past two seasons, and was one of the team’s better linebackers, however, the role is slowly fading away in the team’s scheme. The Chiefs are embracing that adjustment in 2021, as no starting-caliber middle linebacker is on the roster heading into training camp. As a defense that is moving away from trying to control the running game and shifting to a pass-first edict, an extra defensive back will be on the field even more than we’re used to seeing, as three primary linebackers rotate in a two-man system to corral the intermediate areas of the field.
Anthony Hitchens will anchor the defense again, and came into camp lighter than previous seasons as he attempts to adjust to the times. Hitchens has been a run-stuffer for much of his career, but his tackle totals have fallen in recent seasons as he spends more time in pass defense. His attempt to come in quicker reflects his current roster situation. The veteran linebacker will be thirty by the time next season rolls around, and will cost less to cut than to keep. A good season will likely keep him around for the biggest season on his contract, but if he is a liability in pass defense again, Hitchens will not find the roster in 2022.
That leaves Willie Gay and Nick Bolton as the team’s other two linebackers of today, and tomorrow. Gay is a second year player and Bolton is a rookie, both hard-hitting, fast outside linebackers who can make plays across the entire field. Although Gay saw 8 starts in 2020, the lack of preseason immersion in Steve Spagnuolo’s defense was obvious for the rookie, as he ceded playing time in important games to Ben Niemann. Bolton is buddying-up to Hitchens to try to get on pace in the defense as quickly as possible. He was a play-making machine at Missouri last year, and the sooner he gets himself into a regular role for KC, the better. Watching Bolton and Gay mature together will likely be frustrating at times, but should offer a massive payout on the back end of their rookie contracts.
The real problem with the Chiefs linebackers is depth. As I mentioned earlier, Ben Niemann was a regular contributor last season. That is a problem. Niemann and Dorian O’Daniel are both 4th year players who had the reputation coming into their time with Kansas City as guys who would be excellent in pass coverage. Neither one of them has panned out in that area. That leaves a slew of guys you have probably never heard of with three years or less of experience vying for playing time, and also as key depth pieces in case of injury.
Emmanuel Smith, Darius Harris, Riley Cole and Omari Cobb are what remains of the Chiefs’ linebacking group, and that list of names does not inspire a great deal of confidence. Cobb and Harris got minutes last year, but neither was impactful. Smith is in his third year out of college and has yet to record a career tackle. Cole was a prime defender at a small college, and comes in with a reputation similar to Niemann’s post-college hype, but it may be more likely that he makes the roster as a utility piece that anything he brings to the defense. The undrafted free agent is likely to play on special teams if he makes the team, and the Chiefs worked him out at fullback at his pro day, so who knows what the team has in mind.
2021 will be a test for this unit, and for the sake of the team’s Super Bowl aspirations, we should all hope for a healthy group of starters from the front of the season to the end, and expedited growth from Gay and Bolton as the team tries to bring together the present and future in one important season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.