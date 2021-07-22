Despite having one of the best interior line players in the league, as well as one of the NFL’s highest paid defensive ends, the Chiefs defensive line never lived up to its billing in 2020. Chris Jones is a dominant player and continues to be a star in the league, but Frank Clark failed to make an impact last season, as one of the worst run defenders and a relative non-factor as a pass rusher. The rest of the front line for Kansas City had a few solid moments, and a few players who showed promise, but the team’s inability to hit the opposing quarterback or stop the run hamstrung the rest of the defensive unit.
As the two high-value players, much of the perception about the defensive line has and will continue to be viewed through the success and failure of Jones and Clark. Jones has matured into a constant force, but has posted a lower sack total each of the past two seasons. That would fine if the team’s other $100 million d-lineman was living up to his contract, but Clark was a nightmare last year. He clearly has the most talent of the team’s edge rushers, but his inability to get to the quarterback has been frustrating, and he has also been one of the worst run defenders in the league.
There were questions enough about the defensive trenches before this offseason, as much of the talk around the team had been about moving Jones to defensive end at times—a move that reeks of desperation. But then the news broke that Clark had been arrested for felony possession of a firearm in California. And then it leaked that this was Clark’s second felony arrest for the same offense this offseason. At this point, we have no idea when the wayward edge rusher’s suspension will be levied by the NFL—they could move swiftly and put Clark on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, or they could wait until after the season when the legal proceedings make the outcome clearer.
With Clark likely out at some point, and potential replacement Melvin Ingram signing with the Steelers this week, the Chiefs re-signed one of their depth pieces from last few seasons in Alex Okafor. Okafor has been decent from the defensive end slot over the past two seasons when he has remained healthy, but has also missed time each season. He will need to step forward, along with fellow signee Jarran Reed, who should shore up the interior alongside and in place of Jones as he moves around the defense. Reed has the makings of a star, and could be a big piece.
The rest of the defensive end group is currently made up of Taco Charlton, who will likely be a starter for at least part of the season, the team’s best run defender Mike Danna, potential breakout Tim Ward, rookie Joshua Kaindoh and roster hopefuls Malik Herring, Demone Harris and Austin Edwards. There is some optimism about Ward and Kaindoh, but the Chiefs do not have the luxury of either of those players not making some impact this season, so we’ll be counting on them to flash some big moments.
In the middle, Jones and Reed have plenty of company in the depth department. Tershawn Wharton was a standout rookie last season, and Khalen Saunders, and Derrick Nnadi have both have had up and down moments as rotation players, but are reaching a point that the team will have to make a decision on their futures based on their play this year, and Tyler Clark is unknown big man who would be a surprise if he makes the roster.
All in all, the Kansas City Chiefs have some really strong pieces along their defensive line, but being OK is not going to cut it. The unit is not going to be good against the run—the team follows the popular defensive tendency that shows that defending the pass is more important—they are going to be judged on their ability to get to the quarterback. With so many middling pass rushers, the team will count on Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to put the right combination together as the defense attempts to pull its weight and keep the Chiefs’ stellar offense in good positions.
