One group that is happy to have a preseason program after last season’s unsettled offseason is the Kansas City Chiefs’ special teams unit. The starters at key positions will be familiar, as Harrison Butker is back at kicker, Tommy Townsend returns for his second season as the team’s punter, Byron Pringle will take kickoff return duties and Mecole Hardman is slated to be the team’s punter returner. With so much looking like a mirror image of last year, what’s left is simply to look at what the team can do better and what the story lines are heading into this Saturday’s first preseason game.
Townsend’s progression as a professional in both the punting and kicking games will be something to keep an eye on. No doubt, the inability to get in much work as Butker’s holder before the season played into a portion of the star kicker’s struggles throughout 2020. The rookie held his own in the punt game—he wasn’t extraordinary by any means, but he was solid for the most part. The Chiefs did not take a rookie punter for average, so I expect Townsend to have been dialed in this offseason and ripe for improvement in both aspects of his game.
For his part, Butker has taken responsibility for his struggles a year ago, and has made comments this preseason along the lines of “If the ball is on the ground, I need to make it.” He spoke about ignoring aspects of his kicks that he cannot control and getting back to basics. Butker’s struggles mainly centered around extra points, as he was pretty accurate in the field goal game, and had some great clutch moments. I really don’t know what to think of Butker this year. He seemed to struggle the most after his biggest moments—I’ve never thought of him as a headcase, but that’s the bounceback we need to see from what should be our star kicker.
The return game should continue to be solid in the hands of Hardman and Pringle. Both show signs of being outstanding returners. Pringle reads blocks well in the kick game, and he knows how to hit a crease. He does not have the top end speed that Hardman possesses, but he also does not make many mistakes, so the upside isn’t as great, but his average return benefits from fewer negative plays.
Hardman, on the other hand, holds the ability to strike gold any time he touches the ball. The key to the third-year pro’s success at hanging onto the starting job—which he did not do last year, at times—is eliminating the mental errors. His muffed punt against the Bills in last year’s playoffs put KC in a hole. Yes, the Chiefs are talented enough on offense to overcome some boom-or-bust play from their special teams units, but securing the catch is not something any team can afford to overlook. Hardman earned Pro Bowl honors for his return work as a rookie, so the team is clearly hoping he returns to form this season.
On coverage units, the Chiefs should be better off than they were a year ago, simply because they are getting a better opportunity to observe their options. Special teams coach Dave Toub said recently that cuts last year were particularly difficult, because they weren’t sure if they were letting go of players who could benefit the team. More reps and more eyes on every drill and preseason play should make that evaluation easier and lead to a more efficient special teams unit.
Consistency will be the catchphrase for the Chiefs this year, after an up-and-down 2020 in the special teams area. With so many returning stars at their positions, the team will be hoping that preparation and routine will put the team back in the league’s upper echelon in the kicking and return game.
