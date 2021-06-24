Starting this week, I will run through a quick breakdown of each position group on the Chiefs’ roster. This week, I’m starting with the pass catchers — a group that has some very set and definitively outstanding pieces, as well as a few gigantic question marks that might determine the outcome of the season.
At the top end of the group, you have Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. Both are among the best at their positions in the league and are effectively Patrick Mahomes’ options 1A and 1B. The leaders of the receiving corps, the Hill-and-Kelce 1-2 punch is too much for most teams to deal with. The pair have racked up insane numbers over the past few seasons and join Mahomes and Coach Andy Reid as the primary reasons the offense is one of the most prolific in the league. However, as we saw in the Super Bowl, the very best teams on their best night can put a lid on Hill and hold Kelce below his normal production. That is where the rest of the group comes into play.
I’m going to hit tight end first, as there are only a couple of names you need to know heading into the season. Obviously, Kelce paces this group as arguably the best tight end in the league. The team also brought back Blake Bell, who was a member of the Super Bowl-winning squad two seasons ago. Bell is a low-ceiling type of player, but he is consistent and a giant at 6’6” and 252 pounds. He likely will make the roster and contribute in obvious run situations.
The wild card is rookie Noah Gray out of Duke. Gray was not crazy productive in college, but he moves around on the field a lot and can present match-up problems for opposing defenses. I would assume we will see Gray on the field a lot in the team’s preseason games but mostly playing out of standard tight end set. We will see what Reid really has envisioned for the rookie once the regular season begins. If Gray is productive and active on the field, he could be a big addition to the roster.
The team currently also has Nick Keizer and Evan Baylis on the roster, but unless one of them does something pretty spectacular, I would doubt either will impact the upcoming season.
The wide receiver group is where the most noise is going to come from this preseason. Behind Hill, who is the league’s preeminent deep threat, the known commodities are Demarcus Robinson, Byron Pringle and Mecole Hardman. You could also throw Marcus Kemp into that mix, but he likely will be on the fringe of making the roster and would be more of a factor on special teams than the offense.
Jordy Fortson and Gehrig Deter are popular preseason names that are also always right around the cut line, but the hope is that one or both could grow into nice depth pieces at some point in their careers. The two biggest unknowns heading into the season will be rookie Cornell Powell, the former Clemson Tiger who played second fiddle to quite a few big-name players in the Tiger offense, as well as Antonio Callaway, a sought-after pick out of Florida four years ago who has struggled to find his place in the league.
A slew of other names are currently on the team’s roster at this point, but it will be virtually impossible for any of them to get through the team’s logjam of known commodities.
Here’s what to watch for through training camp and the preseason: How will Hardman handle added responsibility, and will Powell or Callaway make an impact? Hardman isn’t quite in the doghouse, but after a poor performance in the Super Bowl and failing to take a step forward in a season that Sammy Watkins did not see much action in, even Mahomes seemed irritated with the second-year wide receiver after the Super Bowl. Tyran Mathieu has praised Hardman’s effort heading into his third season and believes the young man from Georgia could have an outstanding year. The Chiefs need a number-two wide receiver, so at this point, I’m just hoping Mathieu is right.
As for Powell and Callaway, you have two very different players who both need some success. Powell is not the most talented guy in the world but runs good routes and seems to do everything right. Unfortunately, that sounds an awful lot like Pringle, who is a fan favorite but has had few moments of true production when it counts.
Callaway, on the other hand, is a highly gifted individual who just hasn’t had it between the ears in his previous stops to let success happen. The Chiefs have made hay quite a few times on this type of pick-up, and hopefully having some solid leadership on the player and coach level will help Callaway get out of his own way. One of these two players turning in an impactful season would be a major relief and would ease some concerns about this position group going forward.
