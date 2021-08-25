The 2021 NFL season is just around the corner, and for the Kansas City Chiefs, that means a final preseason game with the Minnesota Vikings on Friday night, then a two week wait for the season-opening contest with the Cleveland Browns. It also means the team will have a busy week finalizing their roster.
The Chiefs picked up their second win of the preseason last Friday, earning a 17-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals. There was plenty to be pleased with from the game, including the continued work of the new starting offensive line. The group will see growing pains as they learn work as a unit, but this preseason we continue to see them shine as individuals, even as they work to improve their cohesiveness. Starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has averaged over 4 yards per carry behind the new line in limited time.
The defensive line has also shown out, with Chris Jones looking good off the edge, and the depth of the group showing up all through the previous two games. The team has seen so much progress heading into the final preseason game, that Taco Charlton was let go in the second round of roster trimming this week. Charlton was viewed as a likely starter at certain points of this offseason. The defense as a whole has a level of excitement about it, as the linebacking corps has shown flashes of brilliance, and the secondary has show few signs of a drop-off, despite losing one of the team’s top corners in free agency.
The battle for the last few roster spots, and how the team will shape its numbers at each position, will be ratcheting up this week. Players like tight end Jody Fortson, wide receiver Daurice Foutain and defensive end Tim Ward just need to keep up what they have been doing, while Cornell Powell, Darwin Thompson, and former training camp darling Devon Key need to do something on Friday night to change the trajectory they are on right now. Powell was a virtual lock to make the roster just a couple of weeks ago, but has failed to show any impactfulness during games. Thompson was probably a long shot to make the team from the minute the Chiefs signed Jerick McKinnon. By all accounts, he has worked hard, but his inability to capture a true role for the team at this point in his career does not bode well. Key went from having almost no chance to make the roster, to almost a lock, and right back to being highly unlikely to see his name on the roster next week. Key stood out to the coaches during the team’s practices, but has struggled in preseason games, letting receivers get behind him far too often. At this point, without an interception or two, the Chiefs will likely cut Key and hope to stash him on their practice squad for a season.
The other notable takeaway from Friday’s game was the continued struggles of Patrick Mahomes to find a rhythm, specifically with Mecole Hardman. Mahomes went 10-18 in the game, but taking out his targets to Hardman, he was a much more solid 8-12. Mahomes and Hardman each blamed themselves for the lack of chemistry after the game, but Mahomes is the team’s golden goose, and the onus is on Hardman to fit into the offense. I’m not concerned about Mahomes, or the offense in general, at this point, but I will definitely be keeping an eye on the receivers in the early season.
