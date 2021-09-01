As we draw closer and closer to the regular season opener that we are all looking forward to, the Kansas City Chiefs handled one of the most important days of the year on Tuesday, as they made their final roster cuts to get down to their 53-man roster.
If recent years are any indication, the current 53 may not be the 53 we see on the roster on opening day, but as we wait for further moves, there were enough surprising cuts on Tuesday to spend some time unpacking. I also want to mention few names floating around out in the atmosphere that we may hear linked to the team in the coming days.
Taking a look at some of the notable cuts from the final wave, there are a few that seemed to be in the air over the past couple weeks, and a couple that hit out of nowhere. It’s not a typical thing to see a fresh draft pick cut, but Clemson’s Cornell Powell never did have his moment in camp or in the games where he really showed potential as an impact player. Watching guys like Marcus Kemp and Daurice Fountain stand out in games, you had the feeling that Powell was losing his grip on a roster spot. BoPete Keyes was a draft pick from last season that had a very similar preseason, as he slowly disappeared from the spotlight, and would have needed a big third game to work his way back into contention.
Kemp was maybe the biggest surprise for me, which mirrored the fact that the team only kept five wide receivers. I expected six, and that extra spot was likely Kemp’s. As an impact special team player, he will likely catch on somewhere else in the league, just as he did last season, but seeing his progress in the offense, it’s a shame he won’t be around for the season. Tim Ward was my other big surprise, as the defensive end made play after play in the preseason. It simply came down to a numbers game, and with the team holding onto four tight ends and a fullback, as well as ten lineman, some trimming had to happen elsewhere.
Something interesting to remember is that only 46 players dress for games, so a couple of those lineman, potentially one tight end each game, and a few defensive players will not suit up every Sunday. But even more likely, is that some of the strange numbers we are seeing as far as roster-makeup go may point to a trade or two on the horizon.
Here are the first few things I think will happen over the next week. I think at least one offensive lineman—most likely Laurent Duvernay-Tardif—will be traded for a draft pick. Secondly, I think that roster spot will go to a wide receiver. I do not think anyone—coaches or fans or most of the team—is comfortable with where the Chiefs sit at wide receiver right now. A veteran with a background of some success would fit in nicely in this group, help take pressure off of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, and provide a nice boost to the team’s offensive production.
So where will the team look for this veteran receiver? Tuesday’s roster cuts around the league have some interesting guys floating without a team right now. John Brown has twice put up 1,000 yard seasons in the NFL. The former Pitt State speedster has a lot of the traits the team values in that position, and would seem like a natural fit. A few other names to watch, Antonio-Gandy Golden out of Washington and former Charger Tyron Johnson are both big, speedy guys who could catch the team’s, and familiar names Travis Fulgham and Keke Coutee have both had standout stretches of games last season, but could not sustain that success. You never know who the team will bring in, but the next few days should be an interesting time, as the team searches for another player or two who could impact the upcoming Super Bowl run.
