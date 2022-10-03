A week’s worth of questions were answered on Sunday night, as the Kansas City Chiefs, recovering from their loss last Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts, traveled to Tampa and dominated the vast majority of their game with the Tampa Buccaneers, coasting to the 41-31 win.
The Bucs had their moments in the game, but from the opening whistle, this one was a foregone conclusion, as the Chiefs seemed to take out of all of their frustrations on the Tom Brady-led Tampa squad. Kansas City forced and recovered a fumble on the opening kick, which led to a Travis Kelce touchdown just two plays later. Kelce was the perfect representation for the team, as a whole—after dropping what might have been a game-winning touchdown against the Colts, the tight end vowed to be better going forward, and a dialed in Kelce made play after play for Kansas City, looking like the most determined player on the field.
Patrick Mahomes played like a man on fire, despite registering a relatively pedestrian state line of 23 of 37 passing for 249 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception. Butstatscan be deceiving, and if you watched the game, you know. Mahomes switched up arm angles, slid around and through defenders, pressed soft edges to pick up first downs, and even tossed a touchdown on what was essentially a jump shotin what was an MVP-level performance. Seeing the pair of Mahomes and Kelce continually torching the Tampa Bay team was refreshing.
The running game also found its legs this week, as Clyde Edwards-Helaire and IsiahPacheckocombined for a big game and gashed the Bucs at will. The majority of the offensive line also responded, after being called out by Tampa players throughout the week. Seeing Orlando Brown, Jr. struggle, there is some relief that the team did not sign a blockbuster deal this offseason, and some concern that such a key position will likely continue to be a question going forward.
On the other side of the ball, the Chiefs were not perfect and allowed a few momentum-changing plays over the course of the game, but the defense came up withthe plays they needed in big spots.L’JariusSneed’s strip sack of Bradywas the biggest play of the night, as the defense held Tampa in check when it mattered most.The specials teamsunitsalso redeemed itself, playing a clean game, includingnewly-signed kicker Matthew Wright, who went 2 for 2 on field goals and drilled all 3 extra points he attempted.
While there is still plenty of room for improvement, the Chiefs playing a relatively complete game had to be a frightening sight for the rest of the league.When Mahomes and Kelce have extra motivation, the two are already nearly unbeatable, but with a tuned-up defense that has been absolutely stymying the run and a running game of their ownthat is starting to look like a tough 1-2 combo, Kansas City is reminding the league who the most dominant team in recent years has been.
