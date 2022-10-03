Adam Clay

By Adam Clay

From the Cheap Seats

A week’s worth of questions were answered on Sunday night, as the Kansas City Chiefs, recovering from their loss last Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts, traveled to Tampa and dominated the vast majority of their game with the Tampa Buccaneers, coasting to the 41-31 win. 

The Bucs had their moments in the game, but from the opening whistle, this one was a foregone conclusion, as the Chiefs seemed to take out of all of their frustrations on the Tom Brady-led Tampa squad.  Kansas City forced and recovered a fumble on the opening kick, which led to a Travis Kelce touchdown just two plays later.  Kelce was the perfect representation for the team, as a whole—after dropping what might have been a game-winning touchdown against the Colts, the tight end vowed to be better going forward, and a dialed in Kelce made play after play for Kansas City, looking like the most determined player on the field.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.