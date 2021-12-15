There’s not a whole lot you can say about the Chiefs performance on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. After beating the snot out of their division rival just a few weeks ago, the Raiders came to Kansas City with an attitude, dancing the Chiefs’ logo before the game, and hoping to earn a measure of revenge. The outcome was nothing like what the visitors had planned.
The Kansas City defense scored on the first play from scrimmage, and the rout was on, as the Chiefs ran out to a 48-9 win. The defense worked, the offense worked, and the special teams worked. It was an encouraging sight, as the Chiefs continue to round into form as the playoffs approach, but it’s really hard to say if the game was more a result of Kansas City’s ongoing reformation or the Raiders being the Raiders.
This week’s test will be a little more telling and will be the first in a trio of tough contests that will go a long way in determining whether the team will cap their mid-season turnaround with the AFC’s top seed and a bye in the first week of the playoffs. The Chiefs head to Los Angeles to attempt to avenge their early-season loss to the Chargers. The LA squad has been up and down in recent weeks and sit just one game back of the Chiefs, at 8-5. The Chargers put up points and won handily against the Giants and Bengals the past two weeks, but that followed an embarrassment against the Broncos.
Both teams will be on short rest this week, as the Thursday night game cuts into preparation. Beyond that, both teams have some Covid concerns this week, as it looks likely that the Chiefs will be without Chris Jones for the game, but the team will get Lajarius Sneed back after missing last week due to the passing of his brother. The Chargers have a few players who have had to ride the Covid-list, for positive tests or close contacts, in recent weeks, and it will be interesting to see if any of them return this week. Star players Derwin James and Austin Ekeler are also dealing with leg injuries, and while both are set to return, the short week always calls that into question as practice reps are limited.
The Chargers present an offensive challenge that the Chiefs have not seen in recent weeks, especially if Jones does not clear protocols in time for the game, which put the onus on the offense to continue the uptick we saw against the Raiders. It looks like Coach Andy Reid and Offensive Coordinator Eric Bienemy are turning the tide in working the running game more and more into the flow of the offense, which has been a sign of improvement, but if the Chargers show off their quick-strike ability in this one, the passing game will need to be potent in a way it has not been since early this season.
Count Thursday night’s game among the biggest of the season, as the Chiefs need to maintain their winning streak to keep pace with the Patriots and Titans. The Patriots are on a late-season run similar to Kansas City’s, and the Chiefs will need some help from the Colts and Bills to stem the tide, while the Titans amassed a strong record behind the work of Derrick Henry, and are hoping to ride that wave to the 1-seed after Henry’s injury with the help of a week late schedule. That said, the onus is on the Chiefs. There is virtually no way the Chiefs can overcome the tiebreaker situation if either the Pats or Titans finish on-par record-wise, so Kansas City likely needs to run the table and hope the chips fall their way with at least a loss apiece for each of their competitors.
I truly do not know what to expect this week. The Chiefs have gotten on a serious role, and have manhandled inferior teams along the way—the problem is, the Chargers are not necessarily an inferior team, and are certainly not the feeble Raiders or Broncos. The Chris Jones news is definitely the biggest X-factor for this week, as he has been operating at peak performance lately and has been the key to the resurgence of what has become a dominant defense. Here’s to hoping that either Jones is good to go for Thursday or the rest of the squad can pick up the slack and produce another long day for Justin Herbert in the LA backfield.
