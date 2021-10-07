After a pair of losses against AFC contenders, the Kansas City Chiefs traveled to Philadelphia over the weekend, and got the job done against an NFC bottom-dweller with a 42-30 win. I’ve heard a lot of takes this week on what we saw on the field on Sunday, so this week, let’s take a look at what’s real and what may have been a one-off against a team that is just not very good.
You saw it and you can believe it:
The run game is for real
I’m not saying the Chiefs are a team that’s going to be able to run the ball against a stacked box, but that’s fine, because they don’t need to. Teams have been inviting Kansas City more and more over the past few years, but now it seems like the prevalent defensive strategy that they see—two high safeties and linebackers dropping into coverage. With their rebuilt offensive line, the Chiefs have been taking advantage of those weak fronts in recent weeks, and while the new line has been a little slower coming along in pass coverage than we’d like, the run blocking has been improving by leaps and bounds since the beginning of the year. I look for teams to continue the soft play up front to prevent big plays, and for the Chiefs to continue taking advantage of their strong line play.
The aggressive offense is here to stay
There were some moments in the losses to the Ravens and Chargers that Andy Reid has to look back on as missed opportunities to be more aggressive. Against the Eagles, the team ramped up the pressure and piled on the points. It’s not always going to be as simple or as pretty as it was against the Eagles, but I do think the team is going to continue to press the issue on the offensive end.
Don’t trust your eyes:
Winning fixes everything
This team still has a lot of issues that could make this a much longer season than most of us fans anticipated. Getting back in the win column feels good, but there is some tough sledding ahead. The defense played just a little bit better this week, but that unit is still an absolute train wreck, and I would look for them to make good teams even more dangerous and keep bad teams in the game. I do believe there are some steps that the team can take to improve this group, though. Moving Chris Jones back inside would be a good start, as the edge experiment has been a consistent failure, and playing situationally-ultra aggressive after penalties and miscues by the offense is worth the risk.
Keep your eyes peeled:
The Tyreek Hill problem is fixed
Hill went off in game one, but the Chargers and Ravens seemed to have found a blueprint for keeping him under wraps. Reid pushed the right buttons this week, and Hill went nuts with 3 touchdowns and 186 yards. It seems like the coaches have figured out how to get the explosive receiver going again, but I want to see the same scheme produce results against a better defense before I buy it. The fact is, Hill is the most explosive receiver in the league—the Chiefs just need to consistently get him the ball and watch the fireworks.
The Chiefs host a dangerous Bills team on Sunday night in what could very well be the game of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.