The Chiefs won on Saturday. And that’s just about all I have to say about that. While most of Kansas City’s varsity players were on the field, they played with very little energy in a game against a good deal of the Broncos’ backups, and with neither team having anything to really play for, it was a sloppy and uninteresting affair. Long story short, the Chiefs got away with one, forcing a late fumble as the Broncos were driving to extend their lead, and ran the ball back for the touchdown that would win the game. It was a 28-24 win in the record books, and as long as everyone comes back healthy for this week, that’s really all that matters in this one.
I might be a little ho-hum about the Chiefs game this week because the rest of the NFL went absolutely crazy, which completely reconfigured what was a very likely setup of the opening weekend of playoff games. The Titans built up a lead and then gave up at halftime, almost letting the Texans upend them and hand the 1-seed back to the Chiefs. The Colts just needed to beat the worst team in the league to reach the playoffs, and were handed an embarrassing loss that cut their season short. The Bengals chose to rest their team, giving up playoff positioning with a loss to the Browns. And the Steelers put themselves in a good spot to make the playoffs given anything but a Raiders-Chargers tie later in the evening.
Then came that game between the Raiders and Chargers. What an ending to the season. Either team would lock up their spot with a win, or head home with a loss—and in the unlikely event of a tie, both teams would go to the playoffs, sending the Steelers packing. At least, it seemed like an unlikely event. And then the Chargers fought tooth and nail, converting potentially game-ending plays again and again to put the ball in the end zone twice in the fourth quarter and catapulting the game into overtime. There, the teams would exchange early field goals, maintaining the tie game, but the Chargers would call a late timeout to set their defense, which may have given Las Vegas the extra time needed to pick up enough yardage to attempt and convert a more comfortable field goal as time expired, sending the Chargers home for the year and boosting both the Raiders and the Steelers into the postseason.
And with that, we have the Chiefs first postseason match up the year, as Kansas City will host the Pittsburgh Steelers. These teams met just a few weeks ago in Arrowhead, with KC earning a decisive 36-10 victory. That recent result led to the Chiefs opening the week as a 13-point favorite over Pittsburgh—which is a massive number, let alone for a playoff game. The old coach’s adage says that’s a difficult task to beat a team twice in the same season, and I believe that is true, so I don’t see another blowout on deck. That said, the Chiefs seem to have the Steelers figured out, and the only other team we saw that against was the Raiders, who Kansas City blew out on two separate occasions this season.
Keep an eye this week on the health of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. Both were banged up at the end of the Denver game, and we will certainly need each of them if we want to see a long playoff run. I’m also going to watch how Ben Roethlisberger handles the media this week. Entering what will likely be the last game of his career as a 13-point underdog, I’m curious to see if Big Ben is laser-focused this week or more resigned. He may have fallen off in recent years, but a Hall of Fame quarterback facing his swan song can be a very dangerous thing. The Steelers do not lack talent, though they have at times this season lacked focus. Buckle up for what’s ahead, because this weekend’s game could run the gamut of possible outcomes.
