Adam Clay

By Adam Clay

From the Cheap Seats

The third week of the season was a messy one for the Kansas City Chiefs, and while there may be underlying issues lurking, the team’s 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts was so littered with untimely mistakes and errors in judgement that pulling at strings at this point would be silly.

Special teams was a disaster for Kansas City, with two misplayed punts, missed kicks and mistake after mistake. The offense was disoriented and overwhelmed on the line, at times. The defense quietly put together a pretty outstanding game that was spoiled by a wholly unnecessary unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after what should have been a game-winning sack and the game-winning drive that followed for the Colts.

