The third week of the season was a messy one for the Kansas City Chiefs, and while there may be underlying issues lurking, the team’s 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts was so littered with untimely mistakes and errors in judgement that pulling at strings at this point would be silly.
Special teams was a disaster for Kansas City, with two misplayed punts, missed kicks and mistake after mistake. The offense was disoriented and overwhelmed on the line, at times. The defense quietly put together a pretty outstanding game that was spoiled by a wholly unnecessary unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after what should have been a game-winning sack and the game-winning drive that followed for the Colts.
The Chiefs played well enough to win the game on offense and defense, but special teams was a major letdown. Rookie Skyy Moore suffered the first of the growing pains he is bound to experience, muffing the first punt and turning the ball over and making a bad decision on the next to pin the team back. Kicker Matt Ammendola missed a field goal and an extra point (if you’re doing the math, that’s the 4 points that would have been necessary to win the game), and the uncertainty of his accuracy led, at least in part, to an ill-advised fake field goal that put one of the most important throws of the game into the hands of a recently-signed replacement kicker.
Moore is a rookie, who will rebound make plays in big moments this season, Ammendola is once against a free agent, as the Chiefs brought in Matthew Wright to handle the kicking duties until Harrison Butker returns from his week one ankle injury, and Chris Jones will likely play like a man on a mission over the next few weeks. The most disconcerting thing we saw, in my opinion, was the dust-up between Offensive Coordinator Eric Bienemy and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the team left the field for halftime.
A somewhat fractured relationship between Mahomes and Bienemy has been the rumor around the locker room for over a year now, but this is the first evidence we’ve seen of a rift on the field. Of course, rumors could be rumors, and the sideline disagreement might have just been two feisty competitors letting off steam. Regardless, it was not the image the Chiefs usually portray and that may be a show that the team does not feel secure yet in all of the new changes they underwent in the offseason.
Coach Andy Reid and his squad will need to regroup quickly, as a road trip to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looms. Hurricane concerns may shift the game to Minneapolis, but wherever the teams play, two of the teams with the biggest expectations in the league will face off, with the results closely analyzed throughout the NFL.
