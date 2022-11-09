Adam Clay

By Adam Clay

From the Cheap Seats

There were plenty of times in Sunday night’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans that things did not look optimistic for the Chiefs. The offense was stagnant and the defense was getting gashed by Derek Henry as Tennessee entered the second half with a 14-9 lead, and Kansas City was looking ripe for the upset.

The Titans could probably saw the statement game of their season taking shape, but KC defense had other plans in mind, steeling themselves for what would be an inspired second half that set the stage for Patrick Mahomes to will the team to an overtime win. After watching Henry drag the Titans to a 17-9 lead, the Chiefs held the star runner to 23 yards in the second half, and holding the team’s entire wide receiver group catchless for the game. The Kansas City defensive line came alive, harassing Tennesee’s rookie backup quarterback Malik Willis and stuffing the run to keep the offense in the game long enough to find the weakness in the Titan defense.

