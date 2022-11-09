There were plenty of times in Sunday night’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans that things did not look optimistic for the Chiefs. The offense was stagnant and the defense was getting gashed by Derek Henry as Tennessee entered the second half with a 14-9 lead, and Kansas City was looking ripe for the upset.
The Titans could probably saw the statement game of their season taking shape, but KC defense had other plans in mind, steeling themselves for what would be an inspired second half that set the stage for Patrick Mahomes to will the team to an overtime win. After watching Henry drag the Titans to a 17-9 lead, the Chiefs held the star runner to 23 yards in the second half, and holding the team’s entire wide receiver group catchless for the game. The Kansas City defensive line came alive, harassing Tennesee’s rookie backup quarterback Malik Willis and stuffing the run to keep the offense in the game long enough to find the weakness in the Titan defense.
That weakness came in the form of defending Mahomes—but not his otherworldly arm talent that has pulled the team back from the brink so many times—this time it was his legs, as Mahomes led the team in rushing, and converted a 3rd and 17, a touchdown and the 2-point conversion on the game-tying drive that sent the contest to overtime, allowing Kansas City to earn the win.
Even playing against one of the best teams in the league, some of Kansas City’s failing in this game and the recent weeks raise some questions. The running game is beginning to look like a real problem. While the team does not have a premier back, the three-back rotation the Chiefs boast has the potential to be a very solid group, but none of them is good enough to overcome an offensive line that has been shaky.
The front office thought they had some potential solutions at right tackle, but Andrew Wylie has proven the best option, and he has not been a particularly good option. At left tackle, Orlando Brown, Jr. has been busy all season proving that the team was right to not give him the boatload of cash he was requesting. Brown is clearly playing out of position on the left side, and has been beat time and again by speed off the edge, while struggling in the run game, as well. The interior of the line has been its strength since last offseason’s rebuild, but even Trey Smith, Creed Humphrey and Joe Thuney have been making uncharacteristic errors.
The Chiefs tried to power through offensive line problems two years ago and paid for it when they ran into a defensive line with the talent to make them pay. I doubt there is any outside help coming, so I would expect to see Andy Reid do more in the scheme to work around the problem, especially as it gets later in the season. The offense did more in that vein against the 49ers, but went away from much of that against Tennessee.
It was a fortunate turn that the Titans were without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill and several defensive starters, and while Mahomes’ effort was amazing, it may not be enough to overcome a good team at full strength if they cannot run the ball or pass block. But the Chiefs won the game and with Josh Allen’s recent struggles, Mahomes ran his way back into the lead in the MVP race. Despite the struggles, Kansas City is still really good, and with a defense that continues to look like a unit on the edge of a major breakthrough. This team knows how to win, and while there are some concerns, I expect the team and its leadership to respond in a way that pushes the team one step closer to another Super Bowl victory.
