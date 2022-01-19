The Chiefs seem to have a bit of a trend going this season. If they beat a team down, they will continue to do so when given the opportunity. If they get beat and get a second chance, they flip the script and get the job done. Let’s hope the team continues that modus operandi rolling as the Chiefs kick off their AFC revenge tour over the next two weeks, as the squad will, if they continue to win, play against two teams that have handed them losses this season.
This weekend brings what may be the game of the postseason, as the Buffalo Bills come to town, and both teams are looking to settle a score. The Chiefs overcame a slow start to pound out the Steelers by a score of 42-21 in Sunday evening’s Wild Card game, setting up a rematch with the Buffalo squad that handed Kansas City a 38-20 beating in week 5 of this season, when the Chiefs were in the throes of a miserable stretch of football. For their part, the Bills embarrassed the New England Patriots, producing the first “perfect” offensive game in the history of the NFL, never punting, fumbling, throwing an interception, settling for a field goal, and scoring a touchdown on every possession of the game except to kneel out a half.
The two teams have a rich history of playoff battles, but they are seldom good games. From the very first season of the NFL, the Bills and Chiefs have been embarrassing each other on their march through the playoffs. Last season, the Chiefs manhandled Buffalo in the AFC Championship game on their way to the Super Bowl. On Sunday, what may very well be the best two teams in the AFC will battle for the right to play the winner of the Titans and Bengals for a trip to the big game. I expect this contest to be a very tight game, with both teams throwing haymakers back and forth.
Much of the discussion around the league and in the media this week will be centered around the two young virtuoso quarterbacks that lead their squads into this match up. For the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes has been considered the best quarterback in the league by many from day one of his tenure as a starter. The Bills’ Josh Allen took time to ascend, but has proven to have just as much upside as Mahomes, if not a bit more, given his ability to lead the team’s rushing attack, as well. While Allen might match Mahomes in the ability to throw out a monster game, the question will be his consistency and ability to step up in high leverage situations.
Mahomes is a known commodity in the spotlight. His playoff rallies, Super Bowl MVP and reputation as a closer give the Chiefs outstanding odds in a close game. Allen can definitely be that guy, and may become that guy, but first he will have to shed the perception of struggling under the brightest lights. In each of the past two seasons, the Bills have roared into the playoffs only to whimper their way out. I fully expect Allen to break out at some point and prove he is a true winner. A big game this weekend would pretty much eliminate any of those questions, so let’s hope the Chiefs can keep him under wraps.
While the quarterback play steal the headlines this week, there are plenty of other key match ups and comparisons to go around. Both teams seemed to learn to run the football on the fly this season, and both teams have played dominant defense at times. The Bills have played solid on that side of the ball almost all season, ranking as one of the better Ds in the league all year. The Chiefs, conversely, started out the season by playing one of the worst stretches of defensive football in the history of the game, but came firing back across the final third of the season, throwing up dominant performances of epic proportions.
Get your Chiefs gear ready, and get your superstitions and game-day rituals tightened up, because this Sunday’s contest has an excellent chance to be the game of a lifetime, as two of the league’s top franchises, with two of the league’s absolute best quarterbacks at the helm are going to fight tooth and nail to keep their seasons alive. Of course, either team could run away with this one because that’s just the way this league works, but I have a feeling this game will be one fans on both sides will remember for years.
