Who knows what would have happened had the Green Bay Packers had MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers at their disposal on Sunday? It’s easy to say that the Pack would have cruised to an easy victory after backup quarterback Jordan Love laid an egg in Kansas City’s 13-7 win on Sunday afternoon. Patrick Mahomes and the offense struggled, once again, while the defense had their second straight strong performance in leading the team to a win.
Juan Thornill has fully regained his starting position alongside Tyran Mathieu in the secondary, and the team is definitely better for it. Despite Anthony Hitchens returning to the lineup, the combination of Nick Bolton and Willie Gay were still effective, despite Bolton losing a good chunk of snaps. Rashad Fenton also continues to pick up snaps at corner, where he has been effective whenever he took the field. Likewise, there was heavy usage for the newly acquired Melvin Ingram, who brought a good amount of pressure, and more importantly, allowed the team to move Chris Jones back to the interior of the line, where he is most effective.
Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo continued his trend of heavy blitzing, which was particularly effective in keeping a young, inexperienced quarterback off rhythm. It’s remarkable how improved the secondary has looked when that pressure gets to the opposing quarterback, with Ingram looking like a good burst of energy when he sees the field and a Frank Clark who may be playing his best football as a Chief. Of course, the addition by subtraction of cutting into the playing time of Daniel Sorenson and Ben Niemann, who have been significant liabilities in pass coverage.
There was just not much to get excited about on the other side of the ball. The team continues to go away from the running game—even when it’s working—and struggling to get the passing game into a solid rhythm. As many times as I watch the team play, as many times as I rewind and replay the game, I just do not see any quick way out of the slump the team is in. The problems, from play calling, to receivers failing to get open, to Mahomes missing them when they do, are stacked up and seem to be getting worse instead of better.
Mahomes has never been asked to be a pocket passer, and he is struggling mightily with the adjustment, but there is no real solution to that, other than the face of the franchise learning a new skill. I think he will—I think he can—but it’s going to take time, and it may take long enough that we run out of time this season. Not only does he have to adjust to clearing his head of the noise and movement of passing from a crowded pocket, but he is also being forced to take more short chunks of yardage and plod his way down the field. Those are two big shifts in philosophy and style, and while I do think he will get there, things will need to click over the next few weeks if the team hopes to make any noise.
The Chiefs have moved to 5-4 on the year, getting back to a winning record for the first time since week one, and they now travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders for the first time this season, followed by a match up with Dallas the following week. The Raiders may be in turmoil, but they still sit in a tie at the top of the AFC West and present a tough challenge, and the Cowboys have been one of the NFL’s best team this year. If the Chiefs can split the next two games to get to 6-5, there are six winnable games to close out the year. If—and this is a big if—Kansas City can start to make small steps forward with their offense, and the defense continues to play well—a late season run and a red hot Chiefs team would be a scary match up for anyone in the playoffs.
