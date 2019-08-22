Two games down, two to go as the Kansas City Chiefs work through their preseason schedule. If you were a little bored with Saturday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, I think the team's starting offense was right there with you. Patrick Mahomes and the entire crew looked out of sync and uninterested, and I think we have reached a point where there is not much more to say about them.
As we head into week three, which is traditionally the starters' dress rehearsal for the regular season, we will likely see more of Mahomes and company, but I would wager there will not be much to see. With roster cuts just a couple weeks away, the most entertaining way to watch the next couple games might be through the lens of old and new.
Draft picks Darwin Thompson and Mecole Hardman will continue to be must-see viewing, and they may get some snaps with the ones toward the end of the first half this week. It's hard to gauge much from fellow rookie Juan Thornhill at this point, but when and where he plays will be telling. As for the rest of the newly built defense, just getting through healthy will be the biggest key.
I will be interested to see some familiar faces back on the squad and whether or not recent re-signees De'Anthony Thomas and Jeff Allen will get many reps after joining the team this week. The Thomas signing brings back a player who regularly makes a play or two a game on special teams or out of specialized sets on offense. Bringing Allen back seems more telling about how the team feels about its current depth along the line, and may be a sign that the team has more work to do once final cuts are made around the league. Allen started in four games last year and played in thirteen, in a year when the team had multiple starters go down with injuries, so his experience versus his inability to stick in the starting rotation is not the best sign for the trajectory of the former second-round pick’s career.
As always in the preseason, this is another big week for deciding roster spots, as well. Can Carlos Hyde make a big enough splash to save his slipping chances at making the team? Will Byron Pringle show out on special teams in his attempt to bump Tremon Smith? Both are interesting angles that will affect on field play during the season, while the team will also continue to narrow down its tight end options. All in all, Saturday night’s matchup with the 49ers has very little to do with 99% of the players that will matter once September rolls around, so keep an eye on those final position battles, and just hope that everyone stays healthy.
