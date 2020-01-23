That’s right, folks, that says Super Bowl right there. I will get into breaking down the matchup with the San Francisco 49ers next week, but this week is going to be the equivalent of sitting back and letting it all sink in, and taking a look at what this win means down the line. After Sunday’s Super Bowl-clinching AFC Championship win over the Titans, I think felt a lot like I did when the Royals won the World Series in 2015 — I was excited, to be sure, but I was more at a loss — and I found myself right back there on Sunday evening.
It was a similar feeling, but I have a different take this time around. I’m elated that the Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl, just like I was elated that the Royals had won the World Series — but the difference, I believe, is in the future expectations. Seeing the Royals hoist their trophy, we all knew that the nucleus of that team was not long for Kansas City, and that the near future for the team was bleak. They scraped together a wonderful two year blip on the national sports radar, and it was an outstanding ride, but not one that was meant to last. I expected the Chiefs to be right where they are this season, and to be clear, I expect them to be back multiple times in the next 10 years. An individual superstar can carry a football team in a way that a baseball player cannot — and the Chiefs have the transcendent star of our times in Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes is truly a generational player who has already changed the way Kansas City fans watch the game, but over the course of the next 10 to 15 years, his unique ability set will change the way teams around the NFL play offense and defense. We have had Lenny Dawson, Hosmer and Moustakas and Perez, Priest Holmes and just a multitude of really good players in Kansas City over the years, with George Brett being the closest comparison to the type of star Mahomes could be. Brett spent some time as arguably the best player in baseball — but Mahomes is likely to spend eight to 10 years as the clear cut premier player, at the premier position in the premier sport in the country. And in football, that means the Chiefs will perennially be a premier team during that run.
I keep waiting for it to sink in that our team made the big game — and hopefully I’ll have some of those moments, even if they don’t hit until a few hours before the game — but I’m not sure I’ll reach that point. When the schedule came out and we were all breaking down wins and losses, my comment this season was that there is not a team on our schedule or that we will face in the playoffs that we should not beat. Not to say that we would go undefeated, because sometimes losses happen whether they should or not, but taking a long view of that comment, I want to reiterate—for the next 10 years, given no massive injuries or shakeups (and I do realize that in that time there will be about 90 percent roster turnover, but they should happen gradually), a Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs football team should never face a team that is significantly better. There will be times that they’ll play a team with a better total roster, or a hotter or healthier team, or a team with a better coach or defense or gameplan, what have you, but against any team, with this quarterback, the Chiefs should be confident.
On the coaching side, a win next Sunday would mean a world of difference for the legacy of Andy Reid. His numbers are there, the winning is there, the work with quarterbacks is there, but his resume lacks a ring, and winning just one would immediately vault him into the upper echelon of coaches in NFL history. How fortunate are we to pair a megastar quarterback with an all-time great head coach? Reid isn’t young, but winning makes you feel a little more spry, so I think that the more success these two have together, the longer Reid hangs on, which would be horrible news for the rest of the league. I’ll be back next week to break down the game, but for this week, I urge you all to sit back and appreciate what we have in front of us — potentially the greatest decade of sports fandom in Kansas City history.
