There is one week to go before the playoffs, Chiefs fans, and this team is playing good, all-around football, is as healthy as it’s been since week one, and is flying completely under the radar heading into the big tourney. Of course a bye would be preferable, but outside of that I think the Chiefs are in about as good of a place as they can be with the season wrapping up.
Sitting at 11-4, KC just ripped the Bears by a score of 26-3, playing a complete game on both sides of the ball. The team is not getting much play around the country right now, and I think that’s a matter of perception based on misinformation. If all you watch are the scores, then you’re unlikely to have noticed the shift in both the offense and defense in recent weeks. The offense struggled early in the season with lower-than-expected scoring totals, and failures to move the ball late in games. On the other side, I think it would be easy to say that the Chiefs have not played any great offenses recently, so the low points-against totals are not that surprising. What you would be missing though, is that the Chiefs have played their best four-game stretch of defense since 1997, and that the offensive scheme has been altered to accommodate a worthwhile defense.
In recent seasons, it would not have mattered if the Chiefs were able to put together long drives and resting up the other side of the ball—the talent and scheme on the field were not going to stop other teams on third down and were not going to keep them off the scoreboard. That meant the offense had to put up points at every opportunity and as quickly as possible. This actually made our defenses worse, but was the only course of action to win. This season, that is not the case. Steve Spagnuolo’s players have finally started to get ahead of the scheme, rather than playing from behind it as they did much of the season. They are reacting quickly and making plays. You can see the confidence growing each week with this group, and I think that makes them a scary team for the playoffs.
The offense, on the other hand, seems to be scoring at about the same rate they had been earlier in the year, but has taken a more methodical approach down the field, which keeps the defense rested up. Late in games, the Chiefs have begun to show signs that they are figuring out how to move the ball and kill clock, despite the fact that they still do not possess a traditional rushing attack. Getting Damien Williams back this week seems to have given the team a boost, as well.
Speaking of adding something, the immediate return on the Terrell Suggs signing was exciting to see. Although he finished the game with one assisted tackle to his name, Suggs provided some disruption and explosiveness off the edge. That may be the perfect addition to a group that is already figuring it out. Suggs’ experience and savvy may help the team in a key spot or two in the playoffs, and that’s enough to be more than worth bringing him in.
This weekend’s game against the Chargers is still a must win to set up the best potential path to the Super Bowl, so I’m sure the team will be dialed in, but as a fan, I will be far more focused around the league. There are four possibilities of opening round opponents at this point, between the Steelers, Titans, Raiders and Bills, and I’m curious to see how the bracket will stack up. Unless the Patriots become an entirely different franchise overnight and lose to the Dolphins to close the year, the road will likely go through both Foxboro and Baltimore, so the Chiefs will have to earn it they make the big game, but I wouldn’t bet against the old Red and Gold.
