There’s a lot to unpack from the last week, as the extended time of a Thursday game bleeds into a long week of preparation and uncertainty surrounding the status of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Much like I discussed in my article a week ago, an ailing Mahomes, favoring one leg due to an injury, went on to injure the other. Thankfully, the injury was relatively minor, and it looks like our signal caller will only miss a week or two of action, so I’m not going to fixate on the injury, but instead take a look at what happened around it.
The Kansas City Chiefs still cannot run the football—and it’s time to stop asking for it. The line is banged up, and beyond that, is a much better pass blocking group than run blocking. As long as Andy Reid can scheme and the offense can execute the short passing and screen game, a running game is just another tool that can be used as part of the scheme, rather than a crutch like it is for many teams around the league. Advanced statistics have shown for years that throwing the ball is more efficient and more productive, and our offense leans toward those forward-thinking methods.
What we did see out of the offense after the Mahomes injury looked , to me, much more like the highly successful version of the system that we ran last season. With the limited Matt Moore under center, Reid went back to more short passing routes and quick completions—with so many talented receivers running around in a tight space, it creates opportunities for Reid to scheme his receivers open like we saw time after time last year. Moore’s lack of experience with his teammates and rust from being away from the game from over a year, this is actually an ideal system to get him back in the game. And ignore everything you hear about Matt Moore being a bad quarterback—he was a decent quarterback in a horrible situation during his prime with the Dolphins, and he may very well surprise you with his play over the next week or two.
Even with the injury and all that surrounds it, the biggest takeaway from the field on Thursday night has to be the way the defense dominated the Broncos. Granted, their offense is bad and played uninspired football, but you can’t blame the defense for what was in front of them—they rose to the challenge and finally produced the type of outcome we had been asking for. If all this is worth is a bit of confidence, then hopefully that carries them into a decent performance against a team on the opposite end of the spectrum on Sunday night.
That brings us to the Packers. I’m just going to leave this here: the last time Kansas City beat the Packers was in 2011, expected to lose to a 13-0 Green Bay team and starting a backup quarterback wearing number 8. KC went out and got the upset win. The odds are stacked the wrong way this week, but never underestimate a talented team that all of a sudden inherits an underdog mentality.
