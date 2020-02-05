What a week it has been. There was the long, cruel wait for game time to finally arrive, the buzz of energy as both teams traded blows in the early going, the sinking and sickening feeling of near defeat and the elation of victory. And that’s not to mention the mental hangover that has hung over the week like a black cloud, only broken up by excited conversations about the game and a rock and roll parade to celebrate the win, punctuated at the end by a sense of impending gloom as we face a long off-season.
The Chiefs won what was their toughest game of the year, coming back from down by 10 points to win the Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 31-20, so let’s look back and look ahead and try to kill a few of the hundreds of thousands of minutes we have to get through before next season kicks off.
Looking back:
While the game itself had many of discussion-worthy moments, let’s take just a minute to look back at the season as a whole for the remarkable body of work that it was. Last offseason held so much intrigue that the beginning of the season was almost like a reprieve. Then it started. A huge opening win marred by a still-suspect defense and what seemed at the time like a minor ding to Patrick Mahomes’ ankle. Those stories would unfold in opposite directions, as the ankle injury would become a glaring problem, never really improving until a more serious injury cost the quarterback a couple games and likely costing Mahomes a second MVP season, while the defense would grow to become a massive concern until it all of a sudden was not, and it all happened about the same time. As nearly every player on the team grew healthier after the bye week, Mahomes returned looking more like himself, but relying on a defense that became a team strength almost overnight. Free agent acquisitions Frank Clark and Tyran Mathieu showed flashes of what they were paid to be and suddenly the defense-heavy wins were making us question the condition of the offense.
Then came the playoffs. The nightmarish beginning to the Texans game shook things up and the offensive juggernaut erupted from its slumber as the Chiefs sprinted their way into the Super Bowl. There, once again, the questions came pouring in. The 49ers defense stymied Mahomes and company, and the defense was getting eaten alive by the San Fran zone rushing scheme and reverses. But much like the season, both sides woke up at the right time, with the defense gaining traction just in time while the offense uncorked 21 points in about five minutes to sew up the game, and it’s been one big party ever since.
Looking ahead:
The excitement is still floating around, but the reality of a long offseason is upon us. This offseason, though, is definitely one worth keeping an eye on. Maybe less so than many Super Bowl champions, but the roster as we know it will not look the same as it did this season, and many of the faces that will be gone are fan favorites. I would guess that Sammy Watkins, LDT, Anthony Sherman, Bashaud Breeland, Kendall Fuller and Chris Jones will all be elsewhere next year. Hopefully one or two will find their way back, but with a huge Mahomes payday coming in the near future, it will be tough to match what any of them will find on the open market. So that makes the draft and free agency as exciting as it has been in many years for Chiefs fans. Enjoy the offseason, folks, but keep an eye out for big changes that will shape our next run at Super Bowl glory.
