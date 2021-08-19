Wednesday marked the final day of Training Camp for the Kansas City Chiefs, and it has been an intriguing preseason for the Super Bowl favorite. With a period put on camp and one preseason game in the books for Kansas City. Let’s take a look at where the team stands as they look to narrow down their roster and prepare for another run at a league title.
A healthy team is a happy team
The Chiefs managed to get through Training Camp without any major injuries, which is always a major relief. The most serious injuries the team accrued were on the offensive line and with 2nd-year linebacker Willie Gay. Free agent acquisition Kyle Long picked up a fairly serious leg injury in OTAs, but in camp, the two biggest injuries were guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif’s broken hand and Willie Gay’s concussion. LDT lost his chance to compete for a starting role, and may see himself on the trading block. As for Gay, a promising early camp was put on hold, and the team will exercise an abundance of caution before bringing him back, but he should be up and going in plenty of time for week one. Outside of that, the team suffered a bunch of small nagging injuries, that if given time to heal before the season starts, should not drag on into the regular season. All in all, the team achieved its biggest goal of a relatively healthy camp.
A few surprises could shake up the bottom of the roster
With an established roster, there should never be much room for surprises on the team’s roster. The last few spots are always up for grabs, and there are some names that have emerged in camp that came from nowhere to push for a final spot. Safety Devon Key saw his stock shoot off the chart before the first preseason game. The undrafted free agent rookie saw a setback, getting burned early against the 49ers, but came back to play better the rest of the game, and if he puts in a better showing in the rest of the preseason game, should still be on track to steal a spot.
The receiver and tight end group has also seen some eye-raising performances. Daurice Fountain had a strong camp, but put his best work forward in the preseason opener, leading the team in targets, receptions and yards. With his special teams expertise, Marcus Kemp is another name that always seems to be pushing for a spot in the receiver group. The rookie and the veteran could shock a lot of people if they are able to team to up bump 5th round draft pick Cornell Powell from the roster. Powell needs to come up big in the remaining two games if he hopes to stick with the team in the regular season. Long time camp favorite Jody Fortson gained some weight this offseason and moved from receiver to tight end. Fortson has shined in camp, and may just force the Chiefs to keep four tight ends on the roster or risk losing him to a competitor.
The new look offensive line off to a good start
Rookie Trey Smith had already moved into the starting group before LDT’s injury, cementing what has become a starting line that will feature three rookies on the right side, along with Lucas Niang at tackle and Creed Humphrey at center, who have all stood out this preseason. On the left side, high dollar free agent Joe Thuney holds down the guard spot, and the Chiefs’ big offseason gamble at left tackle, Orlando Brown, Jr., is gearing up for the most important season of his career. The group played together for the first time last Friday against the 49ers, and while they competed mostly with backups, they had a very strong opening act.
Mathieu contract still up in the air
The last thing the team really needs to worry about this preseason is All Pro safety Tyran Mathieu’s contract extension. Widely viewed as the best safety in the league for the work he has put in over the past two seasons patrolling the back end of Kansas City’s defense, Mathieu is on the final year of his deal and both sides badly want to get the star safety signed. That said, time is getting short, and Chiefs GM Brett Veach has made some comments recently about the uncertainty of the league’s salary cap situation making things tricky. Throw in the Seahawks recent deal with Jamal Adams pushing well past what the Chiefs can offer, and we may be watching the Landlord’s final season in KC.
